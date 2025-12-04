China Earthquake: Strong 6.0 Magnitude Quake Hits Xinjiang Region – What We Know

On Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) disclosed that a 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Xinjiang, which is a region in the northwest part of the country bordered by Kyrgyzstan.

The quake was reported to have taken place close to Akqi County at 3:44 PM local time (0744 GMT), with the epicenter located 10 km (6.2 miles) deep beneath the surface, as per CENC.

According to the state media, no local authorities had reported any injuries or building collapses by 4:34 pm local time.

The state media said that in the county, transportation, power and telecommunication are all functioning as usual.

It’s a devloping story.