LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Cholera Kills 40 in Sudan as Country Faces Worst Outbreak in Years: MSF

Cholera Kills 40 in Sudan as Country Faces Worst Outbreak in Years: MSF

At least 40 people have been killed due to cholera in Sudan’s Darfur region, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) declared it as the country’s worst outbreak in years.

Credit - X/@TRTWorldNow
Credit - X/@TRTWorldNow

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 14, 2025 17:27:25 IST

At least 40 people have been killed due to cholera in Sudan’s Darfur region, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) declared it as the country’s worst outbreak in years.

MSF said that in Darfur alone, its teams treated over 2,300 patients and recorded 40 deaths in the past week. Nationwide, health authorities have reported 99,700 suspected cases and 2,470 deaths linked to cholera since August 2023.

Water crisis worsens health emergency

The bacterial infection, transmitted through contaminated food and water, can be fatal within hours without treatment. Millions displaced by the conflict now face severe shortages of clean water for drinking, cooking and hygiene.

In Tawila, North Darfur, where approximately 380,000 individuals have fled ongoing fighting, residents survive on just three litres of water per day, less than half the emergency minimum of 7.5 litres. MSF staff reported that in some camps, people are forced to drink from contaminated wells, including one where a body was recently found.

Incessant rains have further polluted water sources and damaged sewage systems, while fleeing civilians are carrying the disease into neighbouring Chad and South Sudan.

MSF’s head of mission in Sudan, Tuna Turkmen, warned that the outbreak is spreading beyond displacement camps into multiple localities. “Survivors of war must not be left to die from a preventable disease,” Turkmen said. (Inputs from Al-Jazeera)

ALSO READ:  Over 40 Killed in Attack on Displaced Persons Camp in Sudan’s Darfur

Tags: CholeraMSFSudan

RELATED News

Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory

LATEST NEWS

60-Year Old Man’s AI Diet Backfires, Leads To Rare 19th-Century Diagnosis
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
Cholera Kills 40 in Sudan as Country Faces Worst Outbreak in Years: MSF

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cholera Kills 40 in Sudan as Country Faces Worst Outbreak in Years: MSF

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cholera Kills 40 in Sudan as Country Faces Worst Outbreak in Years: MSF
Cholera Kills 40 in Sudan as Country Faces Worst Outbreak in Years: MSF
Cholera Kills 40 in Sudan as Country Faces Worst Outbreak in Years: MSF
Cholera Kills 40 in Sudan as Country Faces Worst Outbreak in Years: MSF

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?