Over 40 Killed in Attack on Displaced Persons Camp in Sudan’s Darfur

At least 40 people were killed following an assault on the Abu Shouk camp for displaced people in Sudan’s western Darfur region, an aid group confirmed on Monday, reported by BBC.

The violence was reportedly carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to both the Abu Shouk Emergency Response Room and the resistance committee in nearby El-Fasher.

El-Fasher, the last major foothold in Darfur for the Sudanese army and its allies, has come under massive attack amid the two-year civil war with the RSF. The UN has warned that civilians trapped in the besieged city face starvation, as fighting has intensified.

Targeted Violence Inside Camp

The aid group said that some victims were shot in their homes while others were gunned down in public spaces. As per Sudanese media reports, the camp, which was home to more than 200,000 people, was also caught in crossfire between the warring sides.

The Yale Humanitarian Research Lab said satellite imagery showed about 40 light vehicles in the camp’s northwest, supporting claims the attack originated from the north. The organisation is also examining videos allegedly showing RSF fighters shooting at fleeing civilians and using ethnic slurs.

The Abu Shouk camp was established over 20 years ago to shelter non-Arab communities such as the Fur and Zaghawa, who fled violence from the Janjaweed militia, a precursor to the RSF. (Inpurs from BBC)

