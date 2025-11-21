‘Commercial Sex A Career Choice’: Why UK Police Have Been Told To Call Prostitutes ‘Sexual Entrepreneurs’

In the latest development, Britain’s National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) issued new advice asking officers to refer to prostitutes as “sexual entrepreneurs”, triggering a strong political response. The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Commercial Sexual Exploitation raised objections and warned that the language risks weakening existing protections for vulnerable women.

Believing the reports, Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi wrote to policing and crime minister Sarah Jones to express concern. She said the suggested terminology may confuse frontline officers and could make enforcement of anti-exploitation laws more difficult. Critics said the new wording creates a softer image of prostitution and undermines legal efforts to prevent coercion.

The APPG expressed serious concern over the NPCC’s guidance, saying that describing prostitution in entrepreneurial terms may legitimise commercial sexual exploitation. MPs said the change in language could discourage police from acting against criminal networks that pressure or force women into the sex trade.

The guidance asks officers to avoid using terms like “prostitute” and “prostitution”, except in legal contexts, and encourages alternative wording. It also notes that sex work may be a survival strategy for some individuals or an active career choice for others. MPs argued that this description reflects activist narratives rather than UK law, and may distort policing priorities.

Tension Over Language Used in Sex Work Policies

The report said the NPCC guidance encourages the use of the term “sex work”, even in job titles for officers responsible for related cases. Antoniazzi said this approach is inappropriate and politically influenced, as it reframes exploitation as work. The APPG warned that such terminology could affect how officers understand offences involving coercion, trafficking or abuse.

The group said policing must remain aligned with national laws designed to protect vulnerable women. MPs pointed out that using softer language may weaken early intervention by police and allow exploitative networks to operate more freely. They urged the government to review the implications of the guidance.

A section of the guidance drew additional scrutiny for suggesting that restricting disabled officers from paying for sex could cause distress if they have “no other option” to form physical relationships. The APPG called this claim offensive and said it supports harmful stereotypes about disabled individuals.

MPs argued that this justification could normalise harmful behaviour and contradict the UK’s position on sexual exploitation. They said the language may indirectly legitimise the purchase of sexual services, which undermines ongoing efforts to combat exploitation. The group asked for this section to be reconsidered and removed from official documents to prevent misinterpretation during policing work.

Call For Urgent Meeting To Avoid ‘SEX’ Term

The MPs requested an urgent meeting with Minister Sarah Jones to discuss the concerns raised about the NPCC’s guidance. They urged the government to follow Scotland’s policing model, which avoids the term “sex work” and frames paid sex as violence against women. The APPG said Scotland’s approach clearly identifies women as victims and supports stronger action against exploiters.

🚫 Collaboration between @NCA_UK @ukhomeoffice & pimping websites has failed

🚫 Ofcom guidance for pimping websites is wholly inadequate

🚫Trafficking cannot be ‘designed out’ of the platforms

✅ There is strong cross-party support for outlawing online pimping

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/ooZsz4BfAg — APPG on Commercial Sexual Exploitation (@APPG_CSE) November 20, 2025

MPs said similar clarity is needed in England and Wales to protect those at risk of coercion or trafficking. They asked the government to align national policing practices with existing laws and close any gaps that may weaken enforcement or victim support.

