Home > World > Contemplating Tech Graduation From America? Think Again – Grass May Not Be Greener On the Other Side

Contemplating Tech Graduation From America? Think Again – Grass May Not Be Greener On the Other Side

An Indian-origin tech worker’s post about a graduate with a ₹50 lakh loan, no US job offers, and a father paying heavy EMIs has sparked debate on the “American dream.” Many users agreed, warning about shrinking job markets in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, with students often ending up in low-paying or odd jobs.

For an Indian student, graduation or postgraduation may cost ₹50 lakh
For an Indian student, graduation or postgraduation may cost ₹50 lakh

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 23, 2025 10:08:12 IST

An Indian-origin tech worker’s post about the job market in the US has triggered a heated debate online about the “American dream.” The San Francisco-based woman shared the story of someone she knows who, after finishing his degree with a loan of ₹50 lakh, could not find a single job. She said he is now stuck in a low-paying role, while his father is struggling to pay the heavy loan installments.

“This is the side of the story universities don’t show you,” she wrote. “My friend’s brother just graduated in America. After the ceremony, he flew back to Mumbai with: a $60,000 degree, a ₹50 lakh loan, and no job offers.”

Costly Tech Studies But Cheap Salary!

She explained that the student’s retired father is using his pension money to pay a $900 monthly EMI, while the young man earns only ₹20,000 a month at an Indian startup.

The woman advised others to think carefully before choosing to study in the US. “America still has many positives—top-class research, fair teams, and managers who give chances based on potential. But the job market that once welcomed every STEM graduate is shrinking quickly,” she added.

Her post struck a chord with many. One user commented, “Very well said! We need more honest experiences, not just the shiny success stories we see on LinkedIn.”

Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Another wrote, “Education in India is good, but people run after foreign degrees. Earlier, when a few went abroad, jobs were easier to find. Times have changed. If everyone rushes to the US, how can all of them get jobs? Parents want to send their kids just to show off to society, but the reality is different.”

A third said, “It’s the same in the UK, Australia, and Canada. Many end up doing odd jobs—working in shops, cleaning, making burgers. Don’t waste your 50–60 lakhs.”

A fourth added, “I’m probably heading down the same road. A 50 lakh loan, no earnings, constant visa issues, and endless stress about finding a job. It’s hard to stay focused on skill-building when survival itself feels like a struggle.”

Tags: americaTech

Contemplating Tech Graduation From America? Think Again – Grass May Not Be Greener On the Other Side

