LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > Cultural Ties on Stage: BRICS+ Fellowship Returns to Moscow

Cultural Ties on Stage: BRICS+ Fellowship Returns to Moscow

Moscow will host young theatre actors from BRICS+ countries in the InteRussia fellowship from Aug 25–Oct 3, 2025. Organised by Gorchakov Fund, GITIS, and TV BRICS, the six-week programme offers training in acting, speech, and Stanislavsky’s system, ending with a staged play to foster cultural cooperation.

Participants are likely to experience six weeks of training in acting, stage speech, and movement
Participants are likely to experience six weeks of training in acting, stage speech, and movement

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 17, 2025 14:10:00 IST

Moscow will host young theatre actors from BRICS+ countries as part of the InteRussia fellowship programme in the field of theatre arts, scheduled from August 25 to October 3, 2025, local media reports said.

The initiative is organised by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, in partnership with the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) and the TV BRICS International Media Network, with support from the Presidential Grants Fund.

People From Several Countries All Set to Take Part In the Program

Representatives from Argentina, Brazil, India, China, Cuba, Mauritania, Tunisia, and South Africa are set to participate. The programme is designed for specialists aged 21 to 35, including senior students of theatre and film schools, as well as young professional actors, reports said.

“TV BRICS provides comprehensive support for major state and international projects aimed at strengthening humanitarian cooperation between the BRICS+ countries. Traditionally, we are the co-organiser and media partner of two InteRussia fellowship programmes: for theatre professionals and energy specialists. In 2025, TV BRICS informed more than 60 partner organisations in 15 countries. It is noteworthy that countries where our media campaign was active submitted the largest number of applications,” said Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS.

One and Half Months of Training Required

Over six weeks, participants will undergo training in acting, stage speech, and movement, along with lectures on Konstantin Stanislavsky’s system. They will also explore Moscow’s leading theatres, museums, and cultural centres. The programme will culminate in a staged performance of excerpts from AN Ostrovsky’s play “The Storm,” reports added.

“A year ago, the fellowship united young actors from six countries through Stanislavsky’s theatrical language. This year, we expanded the programme from four to six weeks to deepen the experience,” said Grigory Zaslavsky, rector of GITIS.

The fellowship, launched in 2021, seeks to strengthen cultural dialogue and professional collaboration among young talents from Russia and other countries.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: BRICS Calls For Global Peace, Condemns Trade Barrier Without Naming US

Tags: bricsMoscow

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Cultural Ties on Stage: BRICS+ Fellowship Returns to Moscow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cultural Ties on Stage: BRICS+ Fellowship Returns to Moscow

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cultural Ties on Stage: BRICS+ Fellowship Returns to Moscow
Cultural Ties on Stage: BRICS+ Fellowship Returns to Moscow
Cultural Ties on Stage: BRICS+ Fellowship Returns to Moscow
Cultural Ties on Stage: BRICS+ Fellowship Returns to Moscow

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?