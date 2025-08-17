Cultural Ties on Stage: BRICS+ Fellowship Returns to Moscow

Moscow will host young theatre actors from BRICS+ countries as part of the InteRussia fellowship programme in the field of theatre arts, scheduled from August 25 to October 3, 2025, local media reports said.

The initiative is organised by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, in partnership with the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) and the TV BRICS International Media Network, with support from the Presidential Grants Fund.

People From Several Countries All Set to Take Part In the Program

Representatives from Argentina, Brazil, India, China, Cuba, Mauritania, Tunisia, and South Africa are set to participate. The programme is designed for specialists aged 21 to 35, including senior students of theatre and film schools, as well as young professional actors, reports said.

“TV BRICS provides comprehensive support for major state and international projects aimed at strengthening humanitarian cooperation between the BRICS+ countries. Traditionally, we are the co-organiser and media partner of two InteRussia fellowship programmes: for theatre professionals and energy specialists. In 2025, TV BRICS informed more than 60 partner organisations in 15 countries. It is noteworthy that countries where our media campaign was active submitted the largest number of applications,” said Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS.

One and Half Months of Training Required

Over six weeks, participants will undergo training in acting, stage speech, and movement, along with lectures on Konstantin Stanislavsky’s system. They will also explore Moscow’s leading theatres, museums, and cultural centres. The programme will culminate in a staged performance of excerpts from AN Ostrovsky’s play “The Storm,” reports added.

“A year ago, the fellowship united young actors from six countries through Stanislavsky’s theatrical language. This year, we expanded the programme from four to six weeks to deepen the experience,” said Grigory Zaslavsky, rector of GITIS.

The fellowship, launched in 2021, seeks to strengthen cultural dialogue and professional collaboration among young talents from Russia and other countries.

