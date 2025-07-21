Deadly Armed Clash in Chaman Pakistan: 7 Killed, Highway Blocked Amid Rising Tensions

A deadly armed clash in Chaman exploded on Sunday between two opposing groups, which resulted in the deaths of at least seven persons and injuries to more than twelve others, ARY News reported.

Details of Chaman Armed Clash

According to police sources, one of the critically injured victims succumbed to injuries later, raising the death toll to seven, as per ARY News.

The Chaman armed clash took place in the precarious border town of Chaman, located in Balochistan province, near the Afghan frontier.

The conflict demanded urgent intervention by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, who somehow managed to stop the fighting.

However, high tensions have led to the blockage of the Quetta-Chaman highway by one of the groups at Qila Abdullah, resulting in a massive traffic jam with long queues of stranded vehicles.

Local officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Qila Abdullah, tribal elders, and religious scholars, gathered at the Jungle Pir Alizai police station to evaluate the situation after the conflict and investigate options to restore peace.

Series of Armed Clashs in Cham Area of Pakistan

The Chaman armed clash is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the area, which has seen frequent discontent due to tribal arguments and border tensions. The Quetta-Chaman highway blockage incident has upset trade and travel between Pakistan and Afghanistan, highlighting the crucial importance of this route.

Efforts are continued to negotiate with the involved parties and reopen the highway. Security forces remain on high alert to stop expansion.

Viral Balochistan Killings Video Draws Flak

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a viral video showing the killing of a man and woman in Balochistan has drawn public outrage and prompt action from provincial officials, as per ARY News.

The viral video from Balochistan has led the government to send the footage to NADRA for biometric analysis. Officials have successfully identified the individuals and tribal ties involved. However, the names remain secret for now.

Shahid Rind mentioned that such acts are not authorised by Pakistani law, and tribal councils (jirgas) have no legal standing in resolving criminal matters.

