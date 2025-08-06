Deadly Gains: Russia Captures More Territory in Ukraine Despite Heavy Losses

Russia forces have reportedly captured Chasiv Yar, an important area in eastern part of Donetsk, and reached the outskirts of Kupiansk. It is a city in the Kharkiv region with more than 26,000 people before the war began. However, sources say the victory has come after months of dogged fighting and heavy losses for Russian forces.

At the same time, Russian forces moved further into the Dnipropetrovsk region, claiming control of the village of Sichneve (which they call Yanvarskoye). This follows earlier captures of Dachnoye and Malynivka in the same region.

Russia Continues to Attack Ukraine Despite Heavy Resistance

On July 31, Russia also used new jet-powered drones in an attack on Kyiv, killing 31 people. In response, Ukraine launched attacks deep into Russian territory, targeting transport routes and energy sites.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said paratroopers had fully taken control of Chasiv Yar on July 31. Russian forces started the siege of the town in March 2024, soon after the fall of Avdiivka. The fight for Chasiv Yar became a priority for Russia after it captured Bakhmut in May 2023.

Chasiv Yar holds a key position because it is located on high ground and overlooks large parts of the Donetsk region still held by Ukraine. A canal made it difficult to attack, but its capture gives Russia a strong position for future operations.

Russian military experts say this hilltop location helps with both observation and planning attacks. It also gives Russia a clearer path to move towards other major Ukrainian cities like Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka.

Western Analysts Question Strategic Value of Russian Victories

Russia claims it has also captured Aleksandro-Kalinovo, a village near Konstiantynivka, as part of a broader plan to surround the city, media reports say.

However, Western experts, including the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), have downplayed the importance of the capture of Chasiv Yar. They said Russia controls much of the area since January 2025, and Ukrainian supply lines are still functioning.

ISW noted that Russian troops have been near Ukraine’s main roads in the region for months but have not yet managed to seriously threaten key Ukrainian-held cities like Kostiantynivka.

