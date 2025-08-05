Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of deploying foreign mercenaries from countries including China, Pakistan, and various African nations in the ongoing fighting in northeastern Ukraine. Zelensky on his X handle said Ukraine’s military would respond to this new threat.

Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Kharkiv Frontlines

During a visit to the frontline in the northeastern Kharkiv region, Zelensky met with soldiers from Ukraine’s 17th Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade near the embattled town of Vovchansk.

“We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles,” Zelensky wrote on social media. “Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond.”

Ukrainian President Alleges Mercenaries Working For Russia

The Ukrainian president had earlier accused Moscow of recruiting Chinese fighters for its war effort – allegations that have been denied by Beijing. In addition, Russia is known to have received military support from North Korea, with thousands of North Korean troops reportedly stationed in Russia’s Kursk region.

Reuters said it reached out to the embassies of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan in Kyiv for comment on Zelensky’s claims. As of now, Russia has not publicly responded to the accusations.

Today, I was with those defending our country in the Vovchansk direction – the warriors of the 17th Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade named after Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko. We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defense of… pic.twitter.com/40XsGHZU0T — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 4, 2025

Zelensky’s visit to Kharkiv included consultations on critical operational aspects of the war. He said discussions with commanders also covered “drone supply and deployment, recruitment, and direct funding for the brigades.”

As the Kharkiv region sees intensified hostilities, Ukraine’s forces are also engaged in “ongoing heavy fighting” around the strategic town of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, according to intelligence assessments by Stratford.

Steve Witkoff To Visit Moscow

Zelensky’s comments came on the same day the Kremlin confirmed it is preparing for a high-level meeting with UD President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, expected to arrive in Moscow later this week.

Witkoff’s trip follows visits to key flashpoints, including Israel and Gaza. His Moscow visit comes ahead of a deadline set by Trump for a potential peace deal with the Kremlin. However, expectations for a breakthrough remain low.

President Trump has warned that if Russia does not halt its offensive by Friday, the United States will impose new and harsher sanctions. These include secondary sanctions targeting nations like China and India that continue to import Russian oil.

