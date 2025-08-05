Home > World > Pakistanis Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine? Zelensky Vows To Fight The New Threat

Pakistanis Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine? Zelensky Vows To Fight The New Threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of deploying foreign mercenaries from China, Pakistan, and Africa. During a frontline visit to Kharkiv, he said Ukraine’s forces will respond to this new international threat. The claim comes amid heavy fighting in Donetsk and as Trump’s envoy prepares for talks in Moscow.

Zelensky accuses Russia of using Chinese, Pakistani, and African mercenaries in Ukraine war during Kharkiv frontline visit. Photo/X.
Zelensky accuses Russia of using Chinese, Pakistani, and African mercenaries in Ukraine war during Kharkiv frontline visit. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 5, 2025 10:25:08 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of deploying foreign mercenaries from countries including China, Pakistan, and various African nations in the ongoing fighting in northeastern Ukraine. Zelensky on his X handle said Ukraine’s military would respond to this new threat.

Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Kharkiv Frontlines

During a visit to the frontline in the northeastern Kharkiv region, Zelensky met with soldiers from Ukraine’s 17th Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade near the embattled town of Vovchansk.

Also Read: Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points

“We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles,” Zelensky wrote on social media. “Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond.”

Ukrainian President Alleges Mercenaries Working For Russia

The Ukrainian president had earlier accused Moscow of recruiting Chinese fighters for its war effort – allegations that have been denied by Beijing. In addition, Russia is known to have received military support from North Korea, with thousands of North Korean troops reportedly stationed in Russia’s Kursk region.

Reuters said it reached out to the embassies of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan in Kyiv for comment on Zelensky’s claims. As of now, Russia has not publicly responded to the accusations.

Zelensky’s visit to Kharkiv included consultations on critical operational aspects of the war. He said discussions with commanders also covered “drone supply and deployment, recruitment, and direct funding for the brigades.”

As the Kharkiv region sees intensified hostilities, Ukraine’s forces are also engaged in “ongoing heavy fighting” around the strategic town of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, according to intelligence assessments by Stratford.

Steve Witkoff To Visit Moscow

Zelensky’s comments came on the same day the Kremlin confirmed it is preparing for a high-level meeting with UD President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, expected to arrive in Moscow later this week.

Witkoff’s trip follows visits to key flashpoints, including Israel and Gaza. His Moscow visit comes ahead of a deadline set by Trump for a potential peace deal with the Kremlin. However, expectations for a breakthrough remain low.

President Trump has warned that if Russia does not halt its offensive by Friday, the United States will impose new and harsher sanctions. These include secondary sanctions targeting nations like China and India that continue to import Russian oil.

Also Read: Russia Warns Donald Trump Over Nuclear Threats: ‘Be Very, Very Cautious’ 

Tags: russiaukraineWorld news

RELATED News

Vladimir Putin’s Russia Exits Nuclear Treaty With US After Donald Trump’s Submarine Move
Russia Slams Trump’s Tariffs As “Neocolonial Agenda” — How US-Russia Relations Have Shifted In 2025
US To Charge Foreigners Up To $15,000 For Tourist Visas – Check If Your Country Is On The List
Russia: 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kamchatka Coast Six Days After Massive Quake
Section 144 Imposed In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi: Is Imran Khan’s PTI Planning Something Big?

LATEST NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s Mom, Pinkie Roshan, Charms All With ‘Aavan Jaavan’ Hook Step!
Sharon Stone Reveals Pre-Basic Instinct Feud with Michael Douglas: “He Didn’t Want Me in the Film”
Excerpt From NDA Parliamentary Party Meet: PM Modi Praises Amit Shah For Longest Serving Union Home Minister
Uttar Pradesh: Parents Carry Baby Overhead While Navigating Flooded Prayagraj Streets
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down In Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans
Salman Khan’s Bold New Direction: A Period Thriller With Mahesh Narayanan
Lionel Messi’s Visit To Kerala Cancelled: What Happened
Shibu Soren’s Last Rites, Hemant Soren Arrives At His Late Father’s Residence
Sunil Gavaskar Fires Back At Gautam Gambhir On Workload Management: ‘Do You Think Jawans Complain?’
Pakistanis Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine? Zelensky Vows To Fight The New Threat
Pakistanis Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine? Zelensky Vows To Fight The New Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistanis Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine? Zelensky Vows To Fight The New Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistanis Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine? Zelensky Vows To Fight The New Threat
Pakistanis Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine? Zelensky Vows To Fight The New Threat
Pakistanis Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine? Zelensky Vows To Fight The New Threat
Pakistanis Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine? Zelensky Vows To Fight The New Threat

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?