Home > World > Delia Ramirez Says She’s ‘Guatemalan Before American’ – Now Republicans Want Her Deported

MAGA-aligned Republicans are demanding the deportation of Democratic Congresswoman Delia Ramirez after she declared, "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American" at a Mexico City summit. Her remarks sparked outrage among conservatives who questioned her loyalty and called for her removal from office. Ramirez defended her statement, emphasizing that honoring her Guatemalan heritage strengthens her commitment to the United States.

Republicans demand deportation of Dem Rep Delia Ramirez over "proud Guatemalan" comment; she defends her heritage and loyalty. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 5, 2025 15:41:53 IST

MAGA-aligned Republicans are calling for the deportation and removal from office of Democratic Congresswoman Delia Ramirez after she said, “I’m a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American.”

The Illinois representative, whose parents are Guatemalan immigrants, made the comment in Spanish while speaking at a summit in Mexico City over the weekend.

The clip of her remarks quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage from conservatives, many of whom questioned her loyalty to the United States and demanded disciplinary action.

Republican Leaders Demand Delia Ramirez’s Deportation 

Republican Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee posted on X, “Denaturalize, deport, and kick her off Homeland Committee. We know where her allegiances lie.”

The official X account of the Department of Homeland Security also appeared to weigh in by quoting former President Theodore Roosevelt:

“There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism… Americanism is a matter of the spirit and of the soul. Our allegiance must be purely to the United States. We must unsparingly condemn any man who holds any other allegiance.”

While not directly naming Ramirez, the DHS account’s post was widely interpreted as referencing the controversy.

What is Delia Ramirez Saying in Response?

The uproar highlights ongoing national debates over immigration, patriotism, and identity, particularly as shaped by President Donald Trump’s policies. Trump has prioritized a hardline immigration agenda, which included increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity, large-scale deportation plans targeting major cities, and proposals to end birthright citizenship.

Ramirez has represented Illinois in Congress since 2023 and is the daughter of Guatemalan immigrants.

Responding to the criticism, Ramirez posted on X, “Honoring my Guatemalan ancestry only strengthens my commitment to America.” She argued that the backlash was an attempt to silence her criticism of the Trump administration and noted a perceived double standard in how ethnic heritage is treated in political discourse.

“Only those who believe America should not include the children of immigrants or be diverse would attack me, and Americans like me—for honoring my roots,” she said in a statement.

