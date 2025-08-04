‘Trump in High Heels’? Nancy Mace Kicks off South Carolina GOP Governor Bid With Fiesty Message

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace officially launched her campaign for South Carolina governor on Monday at The Citadel in Charleston, where she made history as the first woman to graduate from the military college, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

“I am running for governor because South Carolina doesn’t need another empty suit and needs a governor who will fight for you and your values,” Mace said, per AP. “South Carolina needs a governor who will drag the truth into sunlight and flip the tables if that’s what it takes.”

According to the report, Mace is planning to begin a statewide tour this week, kicking things off with a town hall in Myrtle Beach.

A Packed GOP Field And a Battle for Trump’s Support

With Gov. Henry McMaster term-limited, the 2026 race is South Carolina’s first wide-open governor’s contest in 16 years. Already in the election fray are Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Attorney General Alan Wilson, and Rep. Ralph Norman, all eyeing President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Mace, however, believes she’s the closest to the president’s brand, as she called herself “Trump in high heels.”

“No one will work harder to get his attention and his endorsement,” Mace told the Associated Press, adding, “No one else in this race can say they’ve been there for the president like I have.”

Mace had backed Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, but briefly criticised him after 6 January US Capitol violence. Trump subsequently supported her 2024 re-election campaign after initially endorsing a primary challenger in 2022 — a race that Mace still won.

What Mace Is Running On

Mace outlined a conservative platform that includes ending the state income tax, expanding school choice and vocational education, improving energy policy, protecting women and children, and revamping the criminal justice system.

Personal Battles Go Public

Her campaign also comes after she made headlines earlier this year with a dramatic speech in Congress, accusing her ex-fiancé of abuse, secretly recording sex acts, and conspiring in sexual misconduct — allegations he has denied. Another man she named has sued her for defamation.

Asked if she was concerned about legal fallout, Mace told the US-based news agency, “I want every South Carolinian to watch me as I fight for my rights as a victim. I want them to know I will fight just as hard for them as I am fighting for myself.”

From Congress to Governor?

The 47-year-old made history as the first Republican woman elected to Congress from South Carolina in 2020 and has become a vocal figure in national conservative politics.

“I’m going to draw the line, and I’m going to hold it for South Carolina, and I’m going to put her people first,” she reportedly said.