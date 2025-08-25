LIVE TV
Home > World > Democrats Urge Donald Trump to Restart Halted Revolution Wind Project – What We Know

Democrats Urge Donald Trump to Restart Halted Revolution Wind Project – What We Know

A nearly complete offshore wind project in Rhode Island and Connecticut has been halted by the Trump administration over vague security concerns. Democrats, led by local governors and union leaders, warned that the stoppage threatens jobs, clean energy goals, and low-cost power for over 350,000 homes.

Democrats and union leaders urged Trump to resume Revolution Wind project off RI/CT coast. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
Democrats and union leaders urged Trump to resume Revolution Wind project off RI/CT coast. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 25, 2025 21:41:19 IST

Democratic leaders from Rhode Island and Connecticutgovernors, congressional representatives and union workersare calling on the Trump administration to lift its freeze on the Revolution Wind offshore project, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Monday. The nearly complete wind farm, situated offshore from both states, was abruptly paused last week as federal officials cited some national security concerns requiring review, the report said. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has yet to comment on the matter.

Jobs and Clean Energy at Stake

The halt has put hundreds of local jobs on the line and risks derailing state climate goals and raising electricity costs region-wide. All of the projects underwater foundations and 45 out of 65 turbines are already installed, thereby making the halt especially disruptive to progress already made.

Offshore wind farms like Revolution Wind are a cornerstone of clean-energy plans, especially in densely populated East Coast states with little land space for solar or onshore wind. Trumps renewable energy rollbacks have included new scrutiny on wind and solar permits, cancelled federal leases for offshore wind development, and temporary suspensions of other projects like Empire Wind in New York.

Political Pressure Builds at State Hubs

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee are reported to be leading the drive. Lamont is set to visit the State Pier in New London, where parts are staged for deployment. McKee, on the other hand, is scheduled to visit the project’s logistics hub in North Kingstown. Both governors will rally with Democratic lawmakers and union leaders to underscore the economic and energy stakes.



McKee stressed that Revolution Wind is critical to the regions economy and energy future. About 1,000 union members are currently working on the project, the report said, adding tha if the stoppage continues, it could further derail the wind farm expected to power over 350,000 homes at a locked-in rate of 9.8 cents per kilowatt hourwell below typical New England rates.

