Denmark: Three Americans Linked To Trump Accused Of A Covert Greenland Operation

Denmark has summoned the top US diplomat in Copenhagen after reports of three American citizens with ties to President Donald Trump were attempting to carry out a covert influence operation in Greenland. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen summoned the top diplomat after Denmark’s public broadcaster, DR, reported that Americans were involved in a secret campaign targeting Greenland, the autonomous Danish territory that Trump has openly expressed interest in acquiring.

According to reports, the chargé d’affaires was called in to discuss “outside attempts to influence” the future of Greenland.

What are The Allegations Against the Americans?

The three Americans have not been publicly named but are reported to have links to the Trump administration, according to DR, which cited sources in Denmark’s government, security forces, as well as contacts in the US and Greenland.

One of the individuals allegedly compiled a list of “US-friendly Greenlanders” and identified critics of Trump, the Associated Press reported.

The other two are accused of seeking to build networks with Greenlandic politicians, business leaders, and local residents.

DR stated that it knows the identities of the Americans but has chosen not to publish them in order to protect sources. It also remains unclear whether the trio acted under instructions or pursued the alleged plot independently.

Greenland and Trump’s Longstanding Interest

Trump has repeatedly shown interest in Greenland, even refusing to rule out the possibility of military intervention to secure control of the territory.

He has argued that Greenland’s strategic location between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, along with its oil and gas reserves, would make it a valuable acquisition for the United States.

How Has Denmark Responded?

“We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark. It is therefore not surprising if we experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom in the time ahead. Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will of course be unacceptable. In that light, I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the U.S. chargé d’affaires for a meeting at the ministry,” Rasmussen told Daily Beast.

Danish political leaders have consistently rejected any suggestion that Greenland could be sold. The idea was flatly dismissed when Trump first floated the proposal during his presidency in 2019.

