Dharamshala: Tibetan Parliament-in-exile to standardise Tibetan national flag in upcoming session

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, holding its 10th session of the 17th Parliament in Dharamshala, is set to formalise standards for the Tibetan National Flag, an essential symbol of the Tibetan freedom movement.

A committee formed by the exile parliament will present proposals on the flag’s dimensions, colours, and design during the next parliamentary session.

This move comes as the Tibetan national flag has never been officially standardised by any of the previous exile governments, resulting in inconsistencies in its production.

Speaking on the development, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering highlighted that the Tibetan national flag has never been officially standardised by any of the Kashag, the Tibetan Secretariat, and the select committees from the parliament are being enlisted to examine laws and regulations, update the status of democracy in exile, and work on the national flag, including how to make it more recognisable.

“We have some parliamentary select committees being recruited to look into rules and regulations and to update the evolution of democracy in exile, and a committee on the national flag and how to make the national flag more defined. They haven’t finished their job, so their work will be postponed till the next session. The length, the width, and the colour of the Tibetan national flag it was never standardised by any of the Kashag (Tibetan secretariat). Though even before this session, there were so many queries, and there were so many questions about how to make it a more standard one because the flags that are being made in Taiwan have a different colour,” she stated.

Tibetan MP Dorjee Tsetan emphasised the flag’s historical significance, saying, “The Tibetan national flag was introduced during independent Tibet and symbolises freedom globally, both inside and outside Tibet. However, in exile, different organisations produce flags of varying sizes and colours. The need for a uniform standard, similar to other national flags, was openly discussed in Parliament.”

“The committee’s work has been extended to the next session, as this is a crucial symbol for the Tibetan freedom movement,” he added.

The standardisation of the Tibetan National Flag is seen as a symbolic yet significant step in strengthening the identity and unity of Tibetans worldwide.

The tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-exile is underway in the hill town of Dharamshala and is scheduled to be held from September 10 to 18. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.