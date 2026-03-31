LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz donald trump Abu Dhabi Barack Obama Iran US War iran war vivo Humanitarian Mission Air Canada CEO jd vance Donald Trump Iran warning census 2027 Dahua and Hikvision banned in India 700kg meth case nz
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Did Pete Hegseth Try To Profit From Iran War? Broker Linked To US War Secretary Explored Defense Investment Before Strikes, Pentagon Responds

Did Pete Hegseth Try To Profit From Iran War? Broker Linked To US War Secretary Explored Defense Investment Before Strikes, Pentagon Responds

A fresh controversy has emerged around US War Secretary Pete Hegseth after a report claimed a broker linked to him explored a multimillion-dollar defence investment weeks before the US-Israel strikes on Iran. The Pentagon has strongly denied the allegation, calling it “false and fabricated.”

Pentagon denies report claiming Pete Hegseth’s broker sought defense ETF investment weeks before US-Israel strikes on Iran. Photos: X.
Pentagon denies report claiming Pete Hegseth’s broker sought defense ETF investment weeks before US-Israel strikes on Iran. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 31, 2026 08:48:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Pete Hegseth Try To Profit From Iran War? Broker Linked To US War Secretary Explored Defense Investment Before Strikes, Pentagon Responds

A broker linked to Pete Hegseth reportedly explored making a multimillion-dollar investment in major defense companies weeks before the US and Israel launched military action against Iran, according to a new report. The allegation has been strongly denied by the US Department of War, which called the claim “false and fabricated.”

What Pentagon Said About Allegations Against Pete Hegseth

Responding to the report, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs Sean Parnell dismissed the claims and demanded a retraction. Parnell shared a report by Financial Times, which cited three individuals familiar with the matter.

“This allegation is entirely false and fabricated. Neither Secretary Hegseth nor any of his representatives approached BlackRock about any such investment. This is yet another baseless, dishonest smear designed to mislead the public,” Parnell wrote on X.

You Might Be Interested In

He further added, “We demand an immediate retraction. Secretary Hegseth and the Department of War remain unwavering in their commitment to the highest standards of ethics and strict adherence to all applicable laws and regulations.”

What Are The Allegations Against Pete Hegseth?

According to the Financial Times, Hegseth’s broker at Morgan Stanley contacted BlackRock in February to discuss a potential multimillion-dollar investment in the asset manager’s Defense Industrials Active ETF.

The reported outreach came shortly before the United States launched military strikes on Iran as part of a broader campaign involving Israel.

However, the outlet noted that the investment never materialised. The ETF fund, launched in May last year, was reportedly not yet available for purchase by Morgan Stanley clients at the time the discussion took place.

The report did not specify how much authority the broker had to make investment decisions on Hegseth’s behalf. It also did not indicate whether Hegseth was aware of the broker’s reported outreach or investment discussions.

Pete Hegseth Among Strong Supporters of Iran War

Hegseth has been one of the most outspoken advocates of President Trump’s war against Iran. The president himself recently suggested that Hegseth appeared disappointed at the prospect of the conflict ending soon.

“You know, the only two people that were quite disappointed, I don’t want to say this, but I have to,” Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office last week.

“I said, ‘Pete and Razin Caine, I think this thing is going to be settled very soon,’ and they go, ‘Oh, that’s too bad.’”

Also Read: When Will Iran War End? Netanyahu Breaks Silence On Timeline As Trump, Rubio Give Big Update

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran newsiran us war newspete hegsethus militaryus newsWorld news

RELATED News

When Will Iran War End? Netanyahu Breaks Silence On Timeline As Trump, Rubio Give Big Update

Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO

Tehran To Impose Tolls On Strait Of Hormuz: No Passage For US and Israeli Vessels—Trump Warns Of ‘Freedom of Navigation’ Consequences

Palm Beach International Airport To Be Renamed After President Trump: Senate Passes $2.75 Million Rebranding Budget, Eric Trump Thanks Lawmakers

Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic

LATEST NEWS

Did Pete Hegseth Try To Profit From Iran War? Broker Linked To US War Secretary Explored Defense Investment Before Strikes, Pentagon Responds

IPL 2026: “You’re Playing All 14 Games” — Riyan Parag Assures Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Full Season

Are US Oil Ships Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Claims Iran Allows Passage After Talks, Slectively Controlling Maritime Traffic

Syrian Refugees To Return Home In Three Years: President Sharaa Thanks Germany For Opening Doors During Civil War—Kurds And German Opposition Question Minority Rights And Security

Is Barack Obama Arrested? Tulsi Gabbard Alleges Former President’s Role In “Russia Hoax”—Know How DOJ Responded

Shah Rukh Khan & Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’ Dubai Desert Sequence Cancelled Amid Iran–US War, Check New Location And Schedule

‘COME CLOSER’: Iranian Media Releases LEGO-Style Video Of Trump Highlighting ‘No Kings’ Anti-War Protests And President’s Tension

IPL 2026 Standings After RR vs CSK Match: Rajasthan Occupy Top Spot After Victory, Chennai Super Kings Stand At Sixth Place

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nandre Burger Lead Rajasthan Royals To 8-Wicket Victory Over Chennai Super Kings

LPG Crisis: Commercial Cylinder Supply Increases To 70%, Industries Resume Production As Workers Return, Offer Canteen Meals And Incentives

Did Pete Hegseth Try To Profit From Iran War? Broker Linked To US War Secretary Explored Defense Investment Before Strikes, Pentagon Responds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Pete Hegseth Try To Profit From Iran War? Broker Linked To US War Secretary Explored Defense Investment Before Strikes, Pentagon Responds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Pete Hegseth Try To Profit From Iran War? Broker Linked To US War Secretary Explored Defense Investment Before Strikes, Pentagon Responds
Did Pete Hegseth Try To Profit From Iran War? Broker Linked To US War Secretary Explored Defense Investment Before Strikes, Pentagon Responds
Did Pete Hegseth Try To Profit From Iran War? Broker Linked To US War Secretary Explored Defense Investment Before Strikes, Pentagon Responds
Did Pete Hegseth Try To Profit From Iran War? Broker Linked To US War Secretary Explored Defense Investment Before Strikes, Pentagon Responds

QUICK LINKS