“Digging His Own Grave”: Protests Erupt in Israel As Hamas Unveils Haunting Hostage Videos

As the war in Gaza continues, Palestinian armed group Hamas has released new videos showing two Israeli hostages still in its custody. The footage has caused widespread anger and concern in Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly left in “profound shock.”

Netanyahu’s office said the Prime Minister spoke with the families of the two hostages featured in the video, 21-year-old Rom Braslavski, a German-Israeli, and 24-year-old Evyatar David. He told them that efforts to bring all hostages home are ongoing.

Hamas Videos Show Two Israeli Hostages in Tunnels

Over the past week, Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad have released three videos showing the two men, who were kidnapped during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The hostages are believed to be held in underground tunnels in Gaza. Their weak and malnourished appearances have increased calls within Israel for a ceasefire and hostage deal.

In one of the videos, Evyatar David is seen digging and says emotionally, “What I’m doing now is digging my own grave… Every day my body becomes weaker. Time is running out to be released and sleep in my bed with my family.” The video ends with David breaking down in tears.

Israel Accuse Hamas of Deliberate Starvation of Hostages

David’s family released a statement accusing Hamas of using starvation as a propaganda tool. “The deliberate starvation of our son is one of the most horrifying acts the world has seen,” they said.

Public anger in Israel is rising. Tens of thousands protested in Tel Aviv, demanding the government act quickly to free the remaining captives. Israeli newspapers put the hostage crisis on their front pages. Maariv described the “hell in Gaza,” while Yedioth Ahronoth called David “malnourished, emaciated and desperate.” The newspaper Haaretz criticized Netanyahu, saying he is in “no rush” to secure a hostage deal.

The videos have also drawn global criticism. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called them “appalling” and accused Hamas of barbaric behavior. She urged the group to release all hostages immediately and unconditionally and end its rule in Gaza.

