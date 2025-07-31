Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises

President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who arrived in Israel on Thursday, and US Ambassador Mike Huckabee will be inspecting food distribution in the war-ravaged territory of Gaza amid a deepening humanitarian crisis, The White House announced on Thursday. Their impending visit follows alarming reports of deaths among Palestinians attempting to obtain aid.

Aid Chaos Turns Deadly

Over the past 24 hours, at least 91 Palestinians died and more than 600 were injured in attempts to get food aid, according to a report published by The Associated Press reported on Thursday which cited estimates from Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry said 54 died waiting near the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza, with many victims counted later, only after being brought to isolated hospitals.

The Israeli military acknowledged warning shots were fired as aid trucks were surrounded but denied responsibility for injuries. An Israeli security official told AP that the gunfire erupted within the crowd amid chaos.

Airdrops Trigger Stampedes

In central Gaza’s Zawaida city, airdrop distributions triggered stampedes, even as the displaced Palestinians recounted not eating or drinking “anything for two days”.

Aid Levels Remain Inadequate

Meanwhile, around 270 aid trucks reportedly entered Gaza on Wednesday, with only 32 pallets were airdropped — far short of the 500–600 trucks that aid agencies say are necessary on daily basis.

Under growing international scrutiny, Israel recently announced steps to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip.

Global Attention Ramps Up

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, on a two-day visit to Israel, expressed concern over the crisis and called for a ceasefire. Germany, while not yet formally recognising Palestine, reiterated its backing for a two-state solution.

“Germany will not move from this aim,” Wadephul said, per AP.

Diplomatic Pressure Grows

As part of the diplomatic push, Witkoff’s meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — their first since leaving Qatar — focuses on easing the humanitarian crisis and advancing ceasefire prospects. Previously, Witkoff described Hamas as showing “a lack of desire” to negotiate, and President Trump expressed frustration on Truth Social, saying, “The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!”