Home > World > Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises

Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Ambassador Huckabee will inspect aid delivery in Gaza as Palestinian hunger crisis intensifies. Over 90 people reportedly died while waiting for food. Desperate scenes of airdrop stampedes and inadequate supply prompt global concern and calls for a ceasefire.

As humanitarian deaths surge in Gaza, Trump envoys will inspect aid distribution as chaotic airdrops and stalled convoys underline severity of crisis. (Image: X screengrab)
As humanitarian deaths surge in Gaza, Trump envoys will inspect aid distribution as chaotic airdrops and stalled convoys underline severity of crisis. (Image: X screengrab)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 31, 2025 23:54:00 IST

President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who arrived in Israel on Thursday, and US Ambassador Mike Huckabee will be inspecting food distribution in the war-ravaged territory of Gaza amid a deepening humanitarian crisis, The White House announced on Thursday. Their impending visit follows alarming reports of deaths among Palestinians attempting to obtain aid. 

Aid Chaos Turns Deadly

Over the past 24 hours, at least 91 Palestinians died and more than 600 were injured in attempts to get food aid, according to a report published by The Associated Press reported on Thursday which cited estimates from Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry said 54 died waiting near the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza, with many victims counted later, only after being brought to isolated hospitals. 

The Israeli military acknowledged warning shots were fired as aid trucks were surrounded but denied responsibility for injuries. An Israeli security official told AP that the gunfire erupted within the crowd amid chaos. 

Airdrops Trigger Stampedes

In central Gaza’s Zawaida city, airdrop distributions triggered stampedes, even as the displaced Palestinians recounted not eating or drinking “anything for two days”.

Aid Levels Remain Inadequate

Meanwhile, around 270 aid trucks reportedly entered Gaza on Wednesday, with only 32 pallets were airdropped — far short of the 500–600 trucks that aid agencies say are necessary on daily basis.

Under growing international scrutiny, Israel recently announced steps to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip.

Global Attention Ramps Up

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, on a two-day visit to Israel, expressed concern over the crisis and called for a ceasefire. Germany, while not yet formally recognising Palestine, reiterated its backing for a two-state solution.

“Germany will not move from this aim,” Wadephul said, per AP.

Diplomatic Pressure Grows

As part of the diplomatic push, Witkoff’s meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — their first since leaving Qatar — focuses on easing the humanitarian crisis and advancing ceasefire prospects. Previously, Witkoff described Hamas as showing “a lack of desire” to negotiate, and President Trump expressed frustration on Truth Social, saying, “The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!”

Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Friend or Foe? U.S. Official Accuses India of Stalling Trade Talks
First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment
Kamala Harris to Release Memoir ‘107 Days’ on Her Historic Presidential Campaign
Night of Horror: Nine Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Air Assault on Kyiv
Chinese Crackdown in Tibet: Two Detained by Forces For Praising the Dalai Lama

LATEST NEWS

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Facewear: Fashion Forward or ‘Ally McBeal’ Throwback?
You’re in Star-Studded Company: August-Born Celebs & What This Month Has in Store for You
Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises
‘Kashmir To Kevadia’: Omar Abdullah’s Gujarat Tour Gets PM Modi’s Appreciation
‘CBI Has Consented To Investigate The Matter….’: Assam CM On PWD Engineer’s Suicide
Why The Government Is Pumping ₹2,000 Cr Into Cooperatives: How 2.9 Crore Indians Could Benefit?
India’s Chip Design Boom: What’s Behind The 23 New Projects Approved Under The DLI Scheme?
Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?
Rs 11,169 Crore Multi-Tracking Rail Projects Approved: What This Means For Six States?
India’s First 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant Commissioned: Will It Be A Game-Changer For Clean Energy?
Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises
Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises
Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises
Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?