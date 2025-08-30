LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Death Rumours Trending: Why White House Flag Is At Half-Mast

Donald Trump Death Rumours Trending: Why White House Flag Is At Half-Mast

Donald Trump death rumors are trending, but the White House flag at half-mast has another reason. Here’s the truth behind the viral claims.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 30, 2025 15:39:31 IST

The White House flag is flying at half-staff today following a deadly school shooting in Minneapolis. US President Donald Trump ordered all US flags on public buildings, military posts, naval stations, and federal facilities to be lowered as a mark of respect for the victims.

The shooting took place inside a Minneapolis church on Wednesday when a gunman, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, opened fire with a rifle. According to police, Westman fired 116 rounds, killing two children and injuring more than a dozen others. Authorities said the suspect once attended the same school and had previously been a member of the church.

President Trump later directed that flags remain at half-staff until sunset on August 31, 2025. He extended the order to US embassies, consulates, and military facilities abroad as well.

“I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff … throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 31, 2025,” the president stated. He added that the same would apply to US facilities overseas.

Earlier, Trump said he was “praying for everyone involved” in the tragedy.

The FBI has classified the attack as an act of domestic terrorism. FBI Director Kash Patel said the shooting was motivated by “hate-filled ideology” targeting Catholics. In a statement on X, Patel confirmed that the victims included an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old child. Fourteen other children and three adults were also wounded.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz responded by deploying additional state law enforcement to schools and churches across Minneapolis. “No child should go to school worried about losing a classmate, or hear gunshots while praying,” Walz said on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Is Donald Trump Dead? First JD Vance’s Comment, Then Ambulances Near White House, Where Is US President?

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-3Minneapolisuswhite house

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?

LATEST NEWS

Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed
Who Will Barcelona Face This Season In The Champions League 2025? Check For Full List
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio To Give Big Challenge To Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg With This Move, Will Now Enter This Market
Donald Trump Death Rumours Trending: Why White House Flag Is At Half-Mast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Death Rumours Trending: Why White House Flag Is At Half-Mast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Death Rumours Trending: Why White House Flag Is At Half-Mast
Donald Trump Death Rumours Trending: Why White House Flag Is At Half-Mast
Donald Trump Death Rumours Trending: Why White House Flag Is At Half-Mast
Donald Trump Death Rumours Trending: Why White House Flag Is At Half-Mast

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?