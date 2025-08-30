Donald Trump Death Rumours Trending: Why White House Flag Is At Half-Mast

The White House flag is flying at half-staff today following a deadly school shooting in Minneapolis. US President Donald Trump ordered all US flags on public buildings, military posts, naval stations, and federal facilities to be lowered as a mark of respect for the victims.

The shooting took place inside a Minneapolis church on Wednesday when a gunman, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, opened fire with a rifle. According to police, Westman fired 116 rounds, killing two children and injuring more than a dozen others. Authorities said the suspect once attended the same school and had previously been a member of the church.

President Trump later directed that flags remain at half-staff until sunset on August 31, 2025. He extended the order to US embassies, consulates, and military facilities abroad as well.

“I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff … throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 31, 2025,” the president stated. He added that the same would apply to US facilities overseas.

Earlier, Trump said he was “praying for everyone involved” in the tragedy.

The FBI has classified the attack as an act of domestic terrorism. FBI Director Kash Patel said the shooting was motivated by “hate-filled ideology” targeting Catholics. In a statement on X, Patel confirmed that the victims included an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old child. Fourteen other children and three adults were also wounded.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz responded by deploying additional state law enforcement to schools and churches across Minneapolis. “No child should go to school worried about losing a classmate, or hear gunshots while praying,” Walz said on Thursday.

