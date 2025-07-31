Donald Trump vs Dmitry Medvedev: Why is Russian Politician on Target of US President

US President Donald Trump recently mentioned Dmitry Medvedev in his social media post and had some stern words to say to him. “Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” he was quoted as saying.

So, who is Dmitry Medvedev and why is Donald Trump peeved at him? Let’s find out.

Dmitry Medvedev is the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia and is a major face in Russian politics. He is also the former President of Russia and served from 2008 to 2012. The same year, he became the Prime Minister of Russia and continued in office till 2020.

Medvedev: A Key Figure in Russian Politics

Born on September 14, 1965, Medvedev is said to be a trusted ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and considered a hardline nationalist.

The feud between Medvedev and Trump revolves around a number of issues. These could be described as follows:

Nuclear Rhetoric and Iran (June 2025): A significant issue arose when Medvedev suggested on X that U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities could lead other countries to supply Iran with nuclear warheads, prompting a strong reaction from Trump. On Truth Social, Trump accused Medvedev of casually using the “N word” (nuclear) and emphasized the power of U.S. nuclear submarines, implying Medvedev’s remarks were reckless. Medvedev clarified that Russia had no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran, citing its commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, but criticized the U.S. strikes as ineffective and escalatory.

Ukraine Conflict and Ultimatums (July 2025): The two clashed on social media again after Trump threatened Russia to stop the war in Ukraine in “10-12 days” or face severe sanctions. In reply, Medvedev said Trump is doing theatrics and his ultimatums would result in the expansion of war. He added that unlike Iran and Israel, Russia is not a weak state.

BRICS and Trade Disputes: Trump’s insistence on trade deals, including threats of tariffs against BRICS countries (including Russia and India), further increased the spat. Medvedev condemned Trump’s aggressive trade policies, particularly after Trump said that India and Russia’s economies could “sink together” due to their trade relations.

