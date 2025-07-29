Home > World > Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences

Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences

President Donald Trump has shortened his 50-day deadline for Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine to 10–12 days, promising sharper sanctions if no progress is made by early August. Russia launched heavy strikes overnight on Ukrainian cities even as Kyiv welcomed the firmer approach amid mounting pressure.

President Donald Trump cut the timeline for peace in Ukraine, giving Russian leader Putin 10–12 days to halt killings. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)
President Donald Trump cut the timeline for peace in Ukraine, giving Russian leader Putin 10–12 days to halt killings. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 29, 2025 00:06:00 IST

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is shortening the window for the 50-day deadline he gave Russia earlier this month to cease hostilities in its war with Ukraine, telling the media that President Vladimir Putin must halt the killings in Ukraine within 10 to 12 days, according to a report published by The Associated Press. 

“No reason in waiting… We just don’t see any progress being made,” Trump told reporters from Scotland. The US President further warned that new sanctions and secondary tariffs against Russia’s trade partners would be implemented if Moscow fails to comply with the revised ultimatum, with a formal announcement due soon.

Russia Continues Heavy Assault Despite Pressure

Monday’s development comes as Russia launched a deadly overnight strike on Ukraine, with the Ukrainian air force saying that Moscow carried out assault using over 300 drones, four cruise missiles and three ballistic missiles that targetted multiple cities.

Trump expressed frustration, saying “too many people are dying” and criticised the Russian leader for talking about peace while presiding over continued bombardment of civilians. “I am disappointed in President Putin,” Trump said, per AP. When asked about a potential meeting with Putin, Trump remarked, “I’m not so interested in talking anymore.”

Ukraine Welcomes Tougher US Stance

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s leadership welcomed the tougher timeline. Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, thanked Trump via Telegram. “Putin understands only strength … that has been conveyed clearly and loudly,” Yermak said while stressing that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared the same sentiment.

Fresh Wave of Russian Attacks Cause Widespread Damage in Ukraine 

As diplomatic efforts intensify to broker a ceasefire and ensure lasting peace, Russia’s attack reportedly caused widespread damage in Ukraine. 

A drone strike shattered windows of a 25storey residential tower in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, leaving at leasst eight injured, including a 4yearold girl, as reported by The Associated Press. 

In Kropyvnytskyi, multiple fires broke out although there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that its forces hit a Ukrainian airfield and ammunition depot stocked with missiles and drone components during the overnight assault.

ALSO READ: Trump Pushes for Rupert Murdoch’s Testimony in Defamation Case Over Jeffrey Epstein Story

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Trump Urges Israeli PM Netanyahu to Ensure Food Reaches Gaza As Concerns Rise Over Hunger
Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Cancelled In Yemen, Says Indian Grand Mufti’s Office — Final Decision Awaited
United States Welcome Ceasefire in Cambodia-Thailand Border Conflict
Donald Trump Pushes for Rupert Murdoch’s Testimony in Defamation Case Over Jeffrey Epstein Story
At Least 2 Killed, Several Injured in Shooting Outside Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort Casino

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences
Operation Sindoor Only Paused, Will Resume If Needed: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
“Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Claims Power Play Amid Estate Drama — Karisma Kapoor Stays Silent
How Can A White House Gora Announce Ceasefire? Asks Asaduddin Owaisi, Hits Out At Government Over Playing Cricket With Pakistan
“Someone Is Going to Kill Me”: Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Parveen Babi’s Torment
Anti-Corruption Probe ordered in Barapullah Elevated Road Project: CM Rekha Gupta
Operation Sindoor Was India’s Precise Response To Pahalgam Attack, Says EAM Jaishankar In Lok Sabha
‘Blood And Water Cannot Flow Together’: Jaishankar Explains India’s Bold Stand Post Pahalgam Attack
Inside Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh’s 30-Year Marriage: The Truth About Their Fights and Love
At Least 2 Killed, Several Injured in Shooting Outside Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort Casino
Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences
Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences
Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences
Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?