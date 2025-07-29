Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is shortening the window for the 50-day deadline he gave Russia earlier this month to cease hostilities in its war with Ukraine, telling the media that President Vladimir Putin must halt the killings in Ukraine within 10 to 12 days, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

“No reason in waiting… We just don’t see any progress being made,” Trump told reporters from Scotland. The US President further warned that new sanctions and secondary tariffs against Russia’s trade partners would be implemented if Moscow fails to comply with the revised ultimatum, with a formal announcement due soon.

Russia Continues Heavy Assault Despite Pressure

Monday’s development comes as Russia launched a deadly overnight strike on Ukraine, with the Ukrainian air force saying that Moscow carried out assault using over 300 drones, four cruise missiles and three ballistic missiles that targetted multiple cities.

Trump expressed frustration, saying “too many people are dying” and criticised the Russian leader for talking about peace while presiding over continued bombardment of civilians. “I am disappointed in President Putin,” Trump said, per AP. When asked about a potential meeting with Putin, Trump remarked, “I’m not so interested in talking anymore.”

Ukraine Welcomes Tougher US Stance

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s leadership welcomed the tougher timeline. Andrii Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, thanked Trump via Telegram. “Putin understands only strength … that has been conveyed clearly and loudly,” Yermak said while stressing that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared the same sentiment.

Fresh Wave of Russian Attacks Cause Widespread Damage in Ukraine

As diplomatic efforts intensify to broker a ceasefire and ensure lasting peace, Russia’s attack reportedly caused widespread damage in Ukraine.

A drone strike shattered windows of a 25‑storey residential tower in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, leaving at leasst eight injured, including a 4‑year‑old girl, as reported by The Associated Press.

In Kropyvnytskyi, multiple fires broke out although there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that its forces hit a Ukrainian airfield and ammunition depot stocked with missiles and drone components during the overnight assault.

