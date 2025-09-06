LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession

Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession

Mark Zuckerberg was caught on a hot mic admitting he wasn’t prepared while speaking with Donald Trump at a televised event. Tech leaders Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, and Sam Altman revealed massive US investment plans, with Elon Musk notably absent.

Zuckerberg caught on hot mic with Trump, admits he wasn’t ready; Cook, Pichai, Gates, Brin, Altman reveal $600B+ US plans. Photos/White House.
Zuckerberg caught on hot mic with Trump, admits he wasn’t ready; Cook, Pichai, Gates, Brin, Altman reveal $600B+ US plans. Photos/White House.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 6, 2025 14:02:37 IST

US President Donald Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg were caught in a hilarious hot mic incident on Friday during a dinner party arranged by POTUS for the tech giants of Silicon Valley.  Zuckerberg was heard saying to President Donald Trump that he was unsure how to answer a question when asked about his investment plans.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and OpenAI founder Sam Altman, alongside Zuckerberg, were invited by Trump with a notable absence of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Awkward Exchange Between Donald Trump And Mark Zuckerberg

During the televised event, Trump asked Zuckerberg how much Meta planned to invest in the United States.  

“Oh gosh, um, I think it’s probably gonna be, something like, I don’t know, at least $600 billion through ’28, in the US, yeah,” Zuckerberg replied.  

Trump remarked that it was a significant sum, to which Zuckerberg agreed, saying, “Yeah, no it’s significant.”  

Later, Zuckerberg was overheard apologizing to Trump, admitting he hadn’t been prepared for the question.

“I wasn’t sure what number you wanted to go with,” he confessed. Trump laughed and told First Lady Melania, seated next to him, that Zuckerberg wasn’t ready.  

Mark Zuckerberg Says He Wasn’t Paying Attention

Zuckerberg also admitted that he “wasn’t paying attention” when asked by a reporter about free speech legislation in the UK. Trump joked that it marked the start of Zuckerberg’s political career, which the CEO denied with a laugh.  

Other tech leaders shared their US investment plans. Pichai said Google planned to invest $250 billion, while Cook confirmed Apple’s $600 billion investment.

“I want to thank you for setting the tone such that we can make a major investment in the United States and have some key manufacturing here,” Cook said. “I think it says a lot about your leadership and focus on innovation.”  

Also Read: Why Is Trump Heart Failure Trending? Observers Believe US President Is Hiding Secret Medical Device Inside His Shirt

Tags: donald trumpelon muskmark zuckerbergsilicon valley ceos

RELATED News

This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans
Why Is Trump Heart Failure Trending? Observers Believe US President Is Hiding Secret Medical Device Inside His Shirt

LATEST NEWS

Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds
Pakistan Pulls Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Opening Show in India: Reasons Revealed
Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor But Soon Things Took A Dark Turn And The BREAK-UP Happened
Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?
National Herald money laundering case: ED files documents of complaint and ECIR, court asks to supply copies to proposed accused
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Prelims Exam Pattern, Shift Timings & Direct Link to Download Admit Card
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession

QUICK LINKS