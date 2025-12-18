Donald Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame Mocks Obama, Biden As ‘Divisive’ And ‘Worst President In American History’

The White House just rolled out a new set of plaques under the portraits of former presidents, all part of Donald Trump’s “Presidential Walk of Fame.”

But these aren’t your standard historical markers; they’ve already set off a storm of criticism for being blatantly partisan and loaded with Trump’s trademark style.

Presidential Walk of Fame mocks Biden and Obama

Right at the entrance, there’s a sign announcing the walkway was “conceived, built, and dedicated” by Trump himself, honoring presidents “good, bad, and somewhere in the middle.”

Take Joe Biden’s plaque, for example. It calls him “Sleepy Joe” and slaps on the label “the worst President in American history.” The text blames him for “unprecedented disasters,” claims Trump swooped back in to “SAVE AMERICA!,” and accuses Biden of being “dominated by his Radical Left handlers.”

It even goes so far as to say Biden dropped out of the 2024 race after a “humiliating debate loss.”

Barack Obama’s plaque doesn’t hold back, either. Sure, it mentions he was the first Black president, but then pivots to calling him “one of the most divisive political figures in American History.”

It knocks the Affordable Care Act as “highly ineffective” and ties it to Democratic setbacks in Congress.

Bill Clinton’s entry credits crime reform and balanced budgets to a “Republican-controlled Congress,” brings up scandals from his time in office, and reminds everyone that Hillary Clinton lost to Trump in 2016.

Even Republican presidents get their share of criticism. George W. Bush is recognised for the Department of Homeland Security, but his decisions on Afghanistan and Iraq are questioned. John F. Kennedy’s plaque points out the Bay of Pigs as a failure but notes his handling of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

What does Donald Trump’s plaque say?

It’s full of self-praise, claiming a second non-consecutive term, a landslide Electoral College win, and credit for ending wars, securing borders, and boosting investment.

It even mentions surviving two assassination attempts. The whole lineup, unveiled on Wednesday, has already kicked off a fierce debate: these plaques don’t just criticise past presidents, they also read like a campaign ad for Trump.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stood by the plaques, insisting, “The plaques are eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind,” and adding that Trump personally wrote many of them.

The installation, running from the West Wing along the colonnade, is the latest in Trump’s push to reshape the White House and rewrite how America remembers its leaders.

Honestly, the plaques are pure Trump: bombastic, loaded with personal jabs, and written in the same style as his social media posts, with random capitalisations and all.

They make it pretty clear, Trump’s not just memorialising history. He’s rewriting it, and he wants everyone to know who’s telling the story.

How did the Internet react?

