Donald Trump’s Trade Advisor Issues Big Statement, Reveals Why US Didn’t Tariff China For Buying Russian Oil: ‘We Don’t Want To…’

US President Donald Trump’s Trade Advisor, Peter Navarro, has explained why Washington imposed new tariffs on India but not on China. Many questioned the move as both the countries continue to do business with Russia.

What did Peter Navarro say?

Navarro said the US already has over 50% tariffs on China and increasing them further could hurt the American economy. “As the boss says, let’s see what happens. We already have heavy tariffs on China. We don’t want to go beyond a point that damages us,” Navarro said in a video that went viral soon after Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on India.

Navarro was critical of India, calling it the “maharaja of tariffs.” He accused New Delhi of using US dollars to pay Russia for energy, which in turn helps fund Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Then American taxpayers are expected to fund weapons to fight against Russian arms, which were paid for with American dollars from India,” he said.

He also said India refused to stop buying Russian oil, calling it a national security concern.

Meanwhile, the US and China had earlier agreed in May to a 90-day truce in their own trade war, temporarily reducing tariffs. That agreement is set to expire on August 12. Currently, the US imposes a 30% tariff on Chinese imports.

When asked if similar action could be taken against China, Trump said, “Could happen. Depends on how we do.” He also hinted at more secondary sanctions coming soon, saying, “It’s only been 8 hours. You’re going to see a lot more.”

ALSO READ: US President Donald Trump & Russian Leader Vladimir Putin to Meet Soon, Kremlin Confirms