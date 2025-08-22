Drake Passage 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake: Is There A Tsunami Warning You Should Know About?

Drake Passage Earthquake: The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported that a quake of 7.5 magnitude hit the Drake Passage on Friday, with multiple agencies reporting varying magnitudes. The agency reported that the earthquake hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

The strong tremors had stoked fears of potential tsunami threats to the Puerto Rico-Virgin Islands region.

Drake Passage Earthquake: Is There A Tsunami Threat?

However, the National Tsunami Warning Center subsequently put these apprehensions to rest saying that there was no current tsunami threat or warning after the earthquake.

The Drake Passage is a stormy body of water between Antarctica and the southern tip of South America, and is known for its high seas and mighty ocean currents.

Recent Earthquake and Tsunami Alert in Chile

This latest quake comes just months after a strong 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern coast of Chile in May, prompting a major tsunami warning.

“We call for evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region,” Chilean President Gabriel Boric had said at the time.

He further urged preparedness and cooperation with authorities: “At this time, our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities. Regional and national COGRID (Cogrid of the Nationwide Risk Management System) is underway. All state resources are available.”

Drake Passage Tsunami

The Drake Passage has long been associated with treacherous conditions. In April, a viral video showed massive 40-foot waves crashing into a luxury cruise ship navigating the waters.

A passenger on board documented the experience, writing on social media, “imagine if you signed up for a 48-hour rollercoaster. I am proud to say we survived not one but two Drake Shakes. If you are lucky, you get the Drake Lake. If you are like us, you get the Drake Shake with 35 ft waves. Yes, we were safe and it was insane…and at times, even fun? 1000 percent worth it for this trip of a lifetime!”

She added that safety protocols confined passengers to their cabins during the ordeal, “we were told to stay in our cabins for an entire afternoon yesterday, and there were definitely some silver linings amongst this whole ordeal. We got some downtime, we laughed a lot, I processed some of this amazing voyage, I FaceTimed my girls, and I learned that wildly enough…I do not get seasick!”

