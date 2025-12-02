LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba explainer russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba explainer russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba explainer russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba explainer
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba explainer russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba explainer russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba explainer russia-ukraine peace talks drug boat strike donald trump netanyahu DoT India Macron karisma kapoor Alina Habba explainer
LIVE TV
Home > World > Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?

Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?

White House confirms Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized a second strike on a suspected Caribbean drug boat, killing all aboard. Experts warn it could be a war crime, prompting bipartisan congressional investigations into legality and accountability.

White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Deadly Second Strike on Drug Boat. (Photo: X/WhiteHouse,@PeteHegseth)
White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Deadly Second Strike on Drug Boat. (Photo: X/WhiteHouse,@PeteHegseth)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 2, 2025 02:40:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?

The White House on Monday confirmed that a second missile strike was carried out on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean after authorization by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The follow-up strike reportedly targeted two survivors clinging to the wreckage after the initial attack, killing all aboard.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Admiral Frank Bradley, who carried out the strikes, acted within his authority and the law. “Adm. Bradley worked well within his authority to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States was eliminated,” she stated.

Administration Defends Strikes as Legal Self-Defence

Leavitt emphasized that the vessel was operated by a group designated as a “narco-terrorist organization” and that the strikes were in line with U.S. laws of war. She defended the second strike as necessary to protect American interests, stating the administration has “designated these narco-terrorists as foreign terrorist organizations,” making them legitimate targets.

“The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and neutralize narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people,” Leavitt added, highlighting the administration’s hardline stance on drug-trafficking threats.

Experts and Lawmakers Raise Legal Concerns

Legal experts argue that ordering a follow-up strike against survivors could constitute a war crime. Rebecca Ingber, a law professor and expert in international law, said: “Declaring that there be no survivors or otherwise killing people hors de combat is a war crime. There is no actual armed conflict here, so this is murder.”

Bipartisan concern has emerged in Congress, with both the Senate and House Armed Services Committees announcing investigations into the incident. Lawmakers have warned that if the allegations are confirmed, the strike could expose Hegseth and others to criminal liability.

Contradictions in Administration Statements

The White House’s defense of the strikes contrasts with statements by President Donald Trump, who said he had no knowledge of a second strike and would not have approved it. Trump added that he trusted Hegseth’s account that he had not given the order, further complicating the narrative.

Political and Legal Fallout

The incident has sparked widespread controversy, raising questions about the legality of targeting suspected drug traffickers with lethal force in international waters. Critics argue that even under the guise of anti-drug operations, killing incapacitated individuals violates international law and U.S. legal norms.

As the congressional investigations proceed, the case could set a precedent for U.S. military engagement against narco-terrorist organizations and clarify the limits of authority for high-ranking defense officials.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump’s BIG Health Update: White House Releases MRI Details Of US president Amid Growing Speculation

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 2:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: drug boat strikehome-hero-pos-6Karoline Leavittnarco-terroristspete hegsethwhite house

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s BIG Health Update: White House Releases MRI Details Of US president Amid Growing Speculation

Donald Trump Invites Netanyahu To White House After Fresh Phone Call: What They Are Planning For Hamas And Gaza

Zelenskyy Urges Swift End To War, Calls For Truly Durable Peace After Paris Meeting With Macron; Will This Favour 19-Point Peace Plan?

Who Is Alina Habba? Court Disqualifies Donald Trump Ally From Serving As New Jersey’s Top Federal Prosecutor

Brazil Zoo Horror Caught On Video: 19-Year-Old Man Climbs Into A Lioness Enclosure, Gets Mauled To Death Within Seconds

LATEST NEWS

World’s Newest Nations: Countries Born In The 21st Century And How They Came To Be

Sanchar Saathi Explained: Why The Government Wants This App On Every Smartphone, What You Need To Know

India’s First Private Gold Mine Is In This Andhra Pradesh District, Has Massive Gold Reserves, Set To Create Hundreds Of Jobs – Check All Key Numbers

Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained

Role Of UP ATS, Gangster-Turned-Politician Under Scanner As International CBCS Racket Sees Multiple Arrests

Brazil Zoo Horror Caught On Video: 19-Year-Old Man Climbs Into A Lioness Enclosure, Gets Mauled To Death Within Seconds

Odisha Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Of A Private University Found Dead in Hostel Room, Investigation Intensifies

Who Is Ayush Mhatre? Rising 18-Year-Old CSK Star In Top Form, Goes Viral After Back-to-Back Centuries

Who Is Vibha Devi? ‘Bahubali’ Rajballabh Yadav’s Wife With A Net Worth Of Rs. 30 Crore Fails To Read Oath In Hindi, Asks Another MLA, ‘Read It For Me’, Watch!

Rajya Sabha Witnesses Heated Exchange After Mallikarjun Kharge Refers To Unexpected Exit Of Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?
Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?
Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?
Drug Boat ‘Kill Order’ Row: White House Confirms Pete Hegseth Approved Second Strike; Could He Face Criminal Liability?

QUICK LINKS