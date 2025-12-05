‘Due To An IT Issue With Our…’ Edinburgh Airport Halts All Flights As It Gets Hit By Major Technical Snag, Resumes After Brief Shutdown

On Friday, the Edinburgh Airport in Scotland indicated that it was not carrying out any flights at the moment because of an IT problem.

As the reports indicated, the Edinburgh Airport reported that no flights were in operation since Friday morning because of the computer-related issues in the air traffic control system.

The airport claims that teams work on the problem and will fix it whenever possible.

In a statement issued on X, the airport encouraged the passengers to enquire with their respective airlines on the most up-to-date information regarding their flights.

The busiest airport in Scotland is Edinburgh Airport which handled approximately 15.7 million passengers in 2024. It is the sixth busiest airport in UK as well.

Edinburgh Airport later revealed that flights are back on track after a short IT glitch in air traffic control shut everything down on the morning of December 5, 2025. The problem stopped all flights for a while, but teams moved fast and kept bigger delays from piling up.

As per reports, passengers got stuck and airlines such as easyJet and British Airways took a hit. Still, the quick response meant the chaos didn’t last long, just a few hours of hassle instead of a full-blown disaster.

