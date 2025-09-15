EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > World > EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day

EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day

EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 18:37:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to Honduras on its Independence Day.

Jaishankar said India will continue to advance the India-Honduras partnership.

In a post on X, he said, “Felicitations to FM Javier Bu Soto, the Government and the people of Honduras on their Independence Day. Will continue efforts to advance our long-standing partnership.”

Indian Embassy in Guatemala is concurrently accredited to Honduras. Honduras is now in the process of opening its Mission in Delhi, MEA stated.

India and Honduras enjoy cordial and friendly relations. Considering India’s growing bilateral political, commercial, cultural and developmental relations, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, visited Honduras from 1-3 May 2022.

During her visit to Honduras, MOS called on the President of Honduras, Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento. She also met the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras, Antonio Garcia and discussed various bilateral, regional and international issues.

Honduras has consistently supported India at the multilateral stage over the years, according to the MEA.

India’s development cooperation with Honduras has been robust. As Honduras was facing the COVID-19 crisis, the Government of India donated essential medicines and PPEs to Honduras. Similarly, during challenging times, India has come forward with monetary and material support, such as donating medicines and medical supplies to Honduras in 1998 and providing monetary support in the aftermath of natural disasters, like in October 2005.

India has offered 35 ITEC slots to Honduras for the 2023-24 period. To date, approximately 197 Hondurans have completed capacity-building training courses under the ITEC scholarship.

India and Honduras are witnessing a rapid growth in cultural relations, with the increasing popularity of Indian culture in Honduras. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in May 2022, the ICCR sponsored a Kathak troupe led by Soniya Parchure, which performed at the National Theatre in Tegucigalpa and in San Pedro Sula, the commercial capital of Honduras.

Similarly, ICCR sponsored ICCR Odissi dance group led by Jyotsana Rani Sahoo performed in Honduras to commemorate the 71st Republic Day of India in February 2020. Earlier, ICCR-sponsored dance troupes performed in Honduras in September-October 2011 and September 2004. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: external-affairs-minister-s-jaishankarHondurasIndependence Daywish

RELATED News

Will TikTok Make a Comeback in the US? Washington and Beijing “Very Close” to a Deal!
EAM Jaishankar wishes Costa Rica on their Independence Day
Qatar Airstrikes Fallout: Donald Trump Warns Israel – Behave or Else……
US, South Korea, Japan launch trilateral exercise 'Freedom Edge'
MoS Margherita interacts with Indian community in Hong Kong, Macau; hails role in strengthening ties

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day
"I couldn't answer her last phone call": Kiku Sharda breaks down in tears while recalling his mother's demise
"We will rise again": Badshah pays powerful tribute to flood-affected Punjab during US concert
Valmiki Corporation Case (Bengaluru): Siphoning Of Govt Funds To Personal Accounts Of Associates And Relatives Of The Then Minister
EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit
‘Why Are You Asking For Her Phone Number?’ Foreigner Confronts A Creep In Amritsar For Harassing His Wife Within Seconds Of Meeting
Univers Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global Industrial IoT Platforms
Which Indian State Has the Highest Toll Plazas and Why it Matters
SL vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Match 8 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Live Telecast On Tv And Online
2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League season to start on December 9 in Argentina and Ireland
EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day
EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day
EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day
EAM Jaishankar wishes Honduras on its Independence Day

QUICK LINKS