Elderly Woman Killed By Ukrainian Drone Attack In Russia’s Lipetsk

Regional governor Igor Artamonov reported the killing of a woman in her 70s by the falling debris of a Ukrainian drone in Lipetsk. The incident was reported in the southwestern region of Lipetsk, also injuring two other people.

Drone Debris Fell On A Residential Building

The destroyed debris of the drone fell on a residential building close to the regional capital, killing a woman and injuring two more locals. In a telegram message, Regional Governor Igor Artamonov stated, “Signals about falling debris are coming from various areas,” Artamonov added. “Rescue services and emergency agencies are working in an enhanced mode.”

There is no comment by Ukraine on this attack yet. Further in the nearby city of Yelets, workers were evacuated after a fire sparked in the parking lot.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, the head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, the target of the drone attack in Yelets was the Energia battery manufacturing plant. Astra, an independent Telegram news channel shared images and videos of the attacks’s aftermath in the region of the plant

Drone Attacks By Ukraine Previously

Earlier, the Ukrainian drone attack killed three people and injured 35 on July 1. In a post on Telegram, Alexander Brechalo, head of the Udmurt Republic, shared this incident. This attack happened on Tuesday at a factory in the city of Izhevsk. The attack was so brutal that 10 injured civilians are in serious condition.

The Russian Aerospace Forces located in Lipetsk are attracting airstrikes on Lipetsk, which resulted in the loss of civilian lives. As it is a chief training centre for the forces and a prominent air base region of Russia.

Since the three-year-old war was started by Russia with Ukraine, several airstrikes have been seen in the sphere of this war zone. Although both countries deny attacking civilians or residential areas. Yelets and Energia were previously said to be targeted in at least three Ukrainian drone strikes. Russia’s Defence Ministry successfully shot down 69 Ukrainian drones overnight.

