Elon Musk Admits He Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals He Was Invited To Fly On Lolita Express, ‘I Don’t Care About…’

Elon Musk on Saturday addressed allegations about his past interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of previously unseen documents, saying he was “well aware” that some correspondence could be misinterpreted.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk stated, “no one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened. I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express,’ but was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name. I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls.”

Newly Released Emails Detail Elon Musk’s 2012-2013 Correspondence

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released millions of pages of documents on Friday related to Epstein, including over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the release follows criticism that the DOJ had not fully complied with a federal law requiring the public release of all Epstein-related files by December 19.

Also Read: Did Former Prince Andrew Really Invite Jeffrey Epstein To Buckingham Palace? Here’s What Newly Released Files Reveal

Among the documents are emails dated 2012 and 2013 in which Musk appears to correspond with Epstein about meetings at the billionaire’s SpaceX facility in Southern California and Epstein’s private island. Musk’s email address was redacted in the released files.

The emails reveal that Musk inquired about attending what he described as the “wildest party” on Epstein’s island.

No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened. I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his “Lolita Express”, but was well aware that some email… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2026

Epstein Offered Private Helicopter To Transport Elon Musk

In October 2012, Musk wrote to Epstein, “the world needs more romance.”

He mentioned plans to travel with his partner at the time, English actress Talulah Riley, to St. Barts and expressed interest in potentially connecting at Epstein’s island.

In November 2013, Epstein offered a private helicopter to transport Musk and asked, “how many people will you be for the heli to island?”

Musk replied that it would be just him and Riley and asked, “what day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

Elon Musk’s History of Downplaying Epstein Connection

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has previously sought to downplay any association with Epstein. In September, he wrote on X, “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED.”

He also expressed frustration that media outlets, such as Sky News, mentioned him alongside Epstein before highlighting other prominent figures, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, who visited the island.

Also Read: Epstein Files Reveal Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Mira Nair Was Named In A 2009 Afterparty Email With High-Profile Guests, Newly Released DOJ Documents Show