LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Elon Musk Admits He Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals He Was Invited To Fly On Lolita Express, ‘I Don’t Care About…’

Elon Musk Admits He Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals He Was Invited To Fly On Lolita Express, ‘I Don’t Care About…’

Elon Musk responds to newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents, clarifying his limited interactions. He denies visiting Epstein’s island or flying on the Lolita Express. Musk urges focus on prosecuting Epstein’s co-conspirators.

Elon Musk clarifies his Epstein links. Photos: X.
Elon Musk clarifies his Epstein links. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 31, 2026 14:54:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elon Musk Admits He Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals He Was Invited To Fly On Lolita Express, ‘I Don’t Care About…’

Elon Musk on Saturday addressed allegations about his past interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of previously unseen documents, saying he was “well aware” that some correspondence could be misinterpreted.

You Might Be Interested In

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk stated, “no one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened. I had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his ‘Lolita Express,’ but was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name. I don’t care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls.”

Newly Released Emails Detail Elon Musk’s 2012-2013 Correspondence

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released millions of pages of documents on Friday related to Epstein, including over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the release follows criticism that the DOJ had not fully complied with a federal law requiring the public release of all Epstein-related files by December 19.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Did Former Prince Andrew Really Invite Jeffrey Epstein To Buckingham Palace? Here’s What Newly Released Files Reveal

Among the documents are emails dated 2012 and 2013 in which Musk appears to correspond with Epstein about meetings at the billionaire’s SpaceX facility in Southern California and Epstein’s private island. Musk’s email address was redacted in the released files.

The emails reveal that Musk inquired about attending what he described as the “wildest party” on Epstein’s island.

Epstein Offered Private Helicopter To Transport Elon Musk

In October 2012, Musk wrote to Epstein, “the world needs more romance.”

He mentioned plans to travel with his partner at the time, English actress Talulah Riley, to St. Barts and expressed interest in potentially connecting at Epstein’s island.

In November 2013, Epstein offered a private helicopter to transport Musk and asked, “how many people will you be for the heli to island?”

Musk replied that it would be just him and Riley and asked, “what day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

Elon Musk’s History of Downplaying Epstein Connection

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has previously sought to downplay any association with Epstein. In September, he wrote on X, “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED.”

He also expressed frustration that media outlets, such as Sky News, mentioned him alongside Epstein before highlighting other prominent figures, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, who visited the island.

Also Read: Epstein Files Reveal Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Mira Nair Was Named In A 2009 Afterparty Email With High-Profile Guests, Newly Released DOJ Documents Show

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 2:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: elon muskEpsteinEpstein documentsEpstein fileshome-hero-pos-6Jeffrey Epstein

RELATED News

Epstein Files: Donald Trump Accused Of Measuring Kids Genitals With Fingers, Woman Allegedly Bit Him After Forced Oral Sex

‘We Beg For Money’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Shameless Confession, Says He Tours World With Army Chief Asim Munir For Loans To Save Bankrupt Country

US Government Enters Partial Shutdown After Congress Fails To Meet Budget Deadline: What Services Will Be Affected? Everything You Need To Know

Who Is Hasan Piker? American YouTuber And Political Commentator Faces Seventh Twitch Ban Following THIS Reason; Here’s What We Know

Did Former Prince Andrew Really Invite Jeffrey Epstein To Buckingham Palace? Here’s What Newly Released Files Reveal

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S26 To Debut Soon With Upgraded Cameras, Bigger Battery, Check Price And Launch Date

Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message

IND vs PAK, U19 World Cup 2026: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, Indian Players To Watch Out For Against Pakistan In Super 6 Clash

Ind vs Pak U19 World Cup Match Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Pakistan Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

KVS NVS Answer key 2026 OUT For Tier-1: Check Link, How To Download Response Sheet, PDF, And Key Details

Elon Musk Admits He Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals He Was Invited To Fly On Lolita Express, ‘I Don’t Care About…’

Who Is Flipperachi? Dhurandhar’s ‘Fa9la’ Singer Behind Akshaye Khanna’s Iconic Entry Sets Guinness World Record

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date

T20 World Cup 2026 Shock: Pat Cummins Ruled Out, Steve Smith Omitted — Check Australia’s Final Squad

Elon Musk Admits He Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals He Was Invited To Fly On Lolita Express, ‘I Don’t Care About…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk Admits He Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals He Was Invited To Fly On Lolita Express, ‘I Don’t Care About…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk Admits He Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals He Was Invited To Fly On Lolita Express, ‘I Don’t Care About…’
Elon Musk Admits He Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals He Was Invited To Fly On Lolita Express, ‘I Don’t Care About…’
Elon Musk Admits He Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals He Was Invited To Fly On Lolita Express, ‘I Don’t Care About…’
Elon Musk Admits He Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals He Was Invited To Fly On Lolita Express, ‘I Don’t Care About…’

QUICK LINKS