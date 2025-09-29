EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm assets commence week on strong footing; Colombia rate verdict eyed

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 29, 2025 20:47:02 IST

* LatAm stocks up 1%, FX up 0.5% * Brazil inflation rises 0.42% in September, above expectations * Mexico Aug seasonally adjusted jobless rate 2.6 pct By Nikhil Sharma Sept 29 (Reuters) – Latin American stocks jumped on Monday, with currencies also strengthening against a soft dollar amid growing risks of a U.S. government shutdown , while Colombia braced for a crucial central bank decision. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies rose 0.5%, leveraging a weakening dollar as investors weighed the possibility of a government shutdown if Congress fails to pass a funding bill before the fiscal year ends on Tuesday. A broader gauge for regional equities jumped 1%, set to extend gains from the previous session. Among Latin American countries, the Brazilian real was up 0.5% against the dollar. Stocks in Sao Paulo jumped about 0.8% and briefly hit an all-time high. Brazilian inflation, as measured by the General Market Price Index (IGP-M), accelerated its rise to 0.42% in September, surpassing expectations. Brazil's central bank maintained the benchmark Selic rate at 15% at its last policy meeting — its highest level in nearly two decades — and signaled a prolonged period of the restrictive stance, citing inflationary risks. The Colombian peso rose 0.2% and stocks steadied ahead of the country's central bank rate setting meeting later this week. The South American country's gaping fiscal deficit and stubbornly high inflation are likely to keep the benchmark rate frozen at 9.25% for a sixth straight month on Tuesday, despite signs of economic resilience and upbeat consumption trends. After easing mid-year, consumer prices rebounded to 5.1% in August — well above the central bank's 3% target — clouding the outlook and forcing policymakers to stay cautious. "This probably applies throughout LatAm, that nominal rates and real policy rates are still quite high. So there is scope for further easing. Of course, you know some central banks will want to be fairly cautious," said Jon Harrison, managing director of EM Macro Strategy at TS Lombard. Last week, Mexico's central bank lowered its target rate a quarter-point to its lowest level since May 2022, indicating further easing as it balanced an unwieldy act of stimulating the economy against sticky inflation that threatens to breach the target rate. Mexican equities advanced 0.4% and the local peso was steady. Data showed the country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in August, remaining unchanged from July. Argentine assets took a breather, with the peso currency and stocks moving around 0.4% lower on Monday after skyrocketing last week following Washington's unwavering pledged support and news about ongoing negotiations for a $20 billion swap line with the local central bank. But the bigger test for markets will be next month's midterm elections, where another flop by President Javier Milei after a recent legislative setback could jeopardize progress on his austerity agenda and weigh on investor sentiment. Elsewhere, the Bank of Israel held rates steady, opting for caution as inflation cooled further in August — but economic uncertainty looms large amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. The shekel jumped 0.9%, while Tel Aviv stocks closed 0.4% lower. Ethiopia is gearing up for formal talks with investors to restructure its $1 billion Eurobond, Bloomberg News reported on Monday — a key step in its journey out of default following a breakthrough deal with official creditors. The country's international bond with 2025 maturity rose about 2.5 cents to the dollar. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1340.48 1.12 MSCI LatAm 2554.83 1.02 Brazil Bovespa 146589.71 0.79 Mexico IPC 62574.94 0.43 Chile IPSA 9051.44 0.31 Argentina MerVal 1784827.6 -0.35 Colombia COLCAP 1864.21 0.04 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3182 0.46 Mexico peso 18.3147 0.15 Chile peso 959.28 -0.06 Colombia peso 3892.07 0.17 Peru sol 3.482 0.26 Argentina peso (interbank) 1,336.0 -0.45 Argentina peso (parallel) 1,415.0 1.74 (Reporting by Nikhil Sharma and Pranav Kashyap in Bangalore)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 29, 2025 8:47 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
