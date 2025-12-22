Epstein Files Controversy: DOJ Removes Photos, Blanche Says ‘Nothing to Do with Trump’

DOJ Defends Removal Of Epstein Files Photos
Just when the Epstein files were expected to deliver full transparency, a fresh twist has reignited public outrage. A day after explosive revelations from the Epstein Files release, reports surfaced claiming that over a dozen files had mysteriously “vanished” from the US Department of Justice website.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche quickly stepped in to defend the takedown, but not before eyebrows were raised across the political spectrum.
Over the weekend, multiple media outlets, including the big media publications, reported that 15 to 16 photos uploaded on Friday were quietly removed. Fueling speculation further, one deleted image, ‘file 468’, was said to show an open drawer containing a printed photograph of President Donald Trump.
The timing could not have been more provocative. In the aftermath of one of the most closely watched document dumps in recent memory, the sudden disappearance of files has left the public asking: coincidence, caution, or cover-up?
Blanche Clarifies Epstein Photo Removals: Protecting Victims, Not Politics
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.