Erfan Soltani Facing Execution? All You Need To Know About #SaveErfanSoltani Campaign

Erfan Soltani is a 26-year-old from Fardis, Iran. The young man is facing execution after being arrested for joining protests against the Iranian government. The protests erupted across the country because of rising prices, corruption, and worsening living conditions. Soltani was charged with what the government calls “waging war against God,” but human rights groups say he hasn’t been given a fair trial.

His case has sparked the viral #SaveErfanSoltani campaign on social media. Millions of people around the world are sharing his story and demanding action to prevent his execution. Soltani’s family says he is “simply a member of the younger generation seeking a better future for Iran,” and not a political activist. Human rights groups warn that he could face torture and that he may “be granted only a mere ten minutes to interact with his family before being executed.”

The #SaveErfanSoltani campaign is supported by lots of public figures

The campaign has caught the attention of celebrities too. Actor David Schwimmer and other public figures have joined in and have helped the movement reach a global audience. Supporters emphasize that Soltani’s “only crime” was joining peaceful protests, showing just how harshly Iran is punishing its citizens.

Even former U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in, saying he would consider “very strong action” if Iran goes through with the execution. He tweeted, “When they start killing thousands of people and now you’re telling me about hanging, we’ll see how that works out for them. It’s not gonna work out good.” He also hinted that “help is on its way” for the people of Iran.

Soltani’s story has become a symbol of the fight for human rights in Iran. The #SaveErfanSoltani campaign has turned out to be much bigger than saving just one man. However, the campaign also signifies showing solidarity with people who stand up against oppression. The campaign has made sure that social media and people have united around the world to make sure that his voice is heard and to put pressure on the authorities to spare his life.

