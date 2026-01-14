LIVE TV
Watch: Roadside Bomb Blast Targeting Pakistan Police Vehicle Kills Seven Security Personnel, TTP Claims Responsibility As Security Crisis Worsens

A powerful roadside bomb in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeted a police armoured vehicle, killing seven officers, including an SHO, Sub-Inspector, and Elite Force personnel. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is believed responsible. The attack is part of a wider surge in militant violence in Pakistan’s northwest, where similar deadly bombings have repeatedly targeted security forces in recent years.

Seven security personnel were killed in an IED blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Image: X/ AFGDefense)
Seven security personnel were killed in an IED blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Image: X/ AFGDefense)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 14, 2026 17:20:39 IST

A powerful bomb attack took place in in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan on a police armoured vehicle on Monday. The deadly blast has reportedly left seven police personnel dead, officials said. The attack shows the persistent militant threat in the country’s northwest.

According to police and video that been has circulated online, the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted alongside the road exploded when an armoured police patrol vehicle was passing by. The vehicle was on routine duty in the Gomal area. A viral clip showed the moment the armoured vehicle was blown up, its pieces were scattered and it was turned upside down on the roadside.

According to reports, Tank deputy police chief Pervez Shah said that five police personnel were killed instantly when the remote‑controlled bomb exploded, while two others later died in hospital from their injuries.

Several security personnel killed in bomb attack in Pakistan

Those killed included a Station House Officer (SHO), a Sub‑Inspector, three Elite Force personnel, and the driver of the vehicle, police said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack in a statement and paid tributes to the officers. “The brave policemen sacrificed their today for the peaceful future of the nation,” he said, while speaking about the difficulties faced by security forces in confronting the militants in such volatile regions.

Local authorities believe the Tehreek‑e‑Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned militant group, was behind the attack. The social media posts which are believed to be issued by the group included footage of the blast and claimed responsibility of the attack. TTP has been blamed for many recent attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neighbouring provinces, often targeting police and security forces.

The explosion in Tank has been a part of a wider increase in militant violence across Pakistan’s northwest and southwest, where armed groups have repeatedly targeted security forces with roadside bomb attacks, suicide blasts, and ambushes.

Bomb attacks have a recurring history in Pakistan

Similar blasts have plagued Pakistan in recent years which have caused significant casualties. In November 2025, a suicide bombing near the judicial complex in Islamabad killed 12 people and injured over 36, with militant factions claiming responsibility. Similarly, on 3 November 2023, an IED attack took place in Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which killed at least five people and injured more than 20 after explosives were hidden on a motorcycle which detonated near a police patrol vehicle.

In July 2025, a bomb attack took place in Bajaur District where a government vehicle carrying senior officers killed five and 17 injured. 

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 5:20 PM IST
QUICK LINKS