Eurovision in Crisis? Why Some European Countries Threatening to Boycott Event

The Netherlands has pledged to boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna if Israel participates in the event. The step follows multiple European nations consider pulling out of the competition due to alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, which helps fund and air the contest, said on Friday that it would not take part if Israel remains included. In its statement, the broadcaster said the decision was based on the “severe human suffering in Gaza” as well as concerns about press freedom. It noted that international journalists have been blocked from entering Gaza and highlighted the large number of reporters who have been killed in the conflict.

Netherlands, Ireland and Spain Unite to Threaten Boycott

Ireland’s public broadcaster RTE released a similar statement a day earlier, calling it “unconscionable” to participate under the current circumstances. Iceland has also warned it may withdraw, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has openly called for Israel to be banned from the contest.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes Eurovision, said it is now consulting its members on how to handle growing political tensions around the event. Director Martin Green said members have until mid-December to decide whether they want to take part. “We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” he said, adding that participation is up to each broadcaster.

Despite its warning, AVROTROS said it would continue preparing for Eurovision until the EBU makes a final decision on Israel’s status. This year, the contest was watched by 166 million viewers worldwide.

Calls to Isolate Israel Grow Rapidly Across the World

The boycott threat is part of a wider cultural campaign to pressure Israel. Earlier this week, Hollywood actors Emma Stone, Ayo Edebiri, Ava DuVernay and Olivia Colman joined more than 3,000 film industry figures in pledging to boycott Israeli film institutions, accusing them of being complicit in “genocide and apartheid” against Palestinians.

Israel’s continued presence at Eurovision has drawn protests before. In 2024, Switzerland’s Nemo, who won the contest, joined dozens of past participants in calling for Israel’s exclusion.

The final of the Eurovision is scheduled to be played on May 16, while the semifinals would be played on May 12 and 14 in 2026.

