Evacuation Orders Issued as Fast-Moving Brush Fire Spreads in Spring Valley

A rapidly spreading brush fire in Spring Valley prompted evacuation orders on Friday afternoon as crews battled flames near Jamacha Boulevard and Doubletree Road, officials said.

Cal Fire reported the blaze broke out around 2 pm and rapidly spread to 20 acres. Within 10 minutes, it had expanded to 30 acres with the potential to reach 200–300 acres due to strong onshore winds.

Evacuation Zone and Shelter Announced

An evacuation order was issued for residents near Doubletree Road and Barbit Road. Authorities established a temporary evacuation point at Skyline Church, 11330 Campo Road in La Mesa.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department, San Miguel Fire Department, and air tankers joined Cal Fire in battling the blaze. Officials issued a public alert to avoid the area because of ongoing firefighting activity. The fire remains active, and crews are working to prevent further spread. (Inputs from fox5sandiego)

ALSO READ: Valley Fire Erupts Near El Dorado Hills, Evacuations Ordered