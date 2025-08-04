Ex-Israeli Officials to US President Donald Trump: Stop Gaza War and Save Hostages

Over 600 former Israeli security officials have reportedly asked the US President Donald Trump to negotiate with Israel and stop the war in Gaza following the deaths of dozens of Palestinians from malnutrition and starvation sparked global concerns and condemnation.

The appeal came in a letter sent Sunday, signed by prominent figures including former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, ex-Shin Bet head Ami Ayalon, and former Israeli army deputy chief Matan Vilnai. The signatories urged Trump to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the nearly two-year war that has left Gaza in ruins.

Gaza: Outrage over captive videos deepens scrutiny

The letter, shared by the Commanders for Israel’s Security (CIS) group on X, followed growing outrage over recent videos released by Palestinian factions showing two severely malnourished Israeli captives. The footage has intensified scrutiny of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where over two million Palestinians are facing extreme hunger.

“Everything that could be achieved militarily has already been accomplished. The hostages cannot afford to wait any longer,” the CIS post read.

The letter stated that the Israeli military had achieved two of its three primary goals, dismantling Hamas’s governance and military structures, but insisted that the third goal, recovering hostages, could now only be realized through negotiation.

“Stop the Gaza War! On behalf of CIS, the largest network of former generals, intelligence officials, police, and diplomats in Israel, we call on you to help end this war,” the letter declared. “You helped bring an end to the Lebanon conflict. It’s time to do the same in Gaza.”

Trump urged to replicate Lebanon peace effort

The authors also suggested that Trump’s leadership and credibility are at stake, citing his potential influence over Netanyahu to guide Israel toward a diplomatic resolution.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced it is open to allowing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to deliver humanitarian aid to Israeli captives, after Netanyahu reportedly requested the organization’s involvement.

Netanyahu has denied that starvation is occurring among Palestinians, instead claiming that Israeli captives are being deliberately deprived of food. Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, has refuted this, stating the captives receive the same rations as fighters and civilians.

Despite growing international pressure, Israel’s military offensive, launched on October 7, 2023 has continued. Over 60,800 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed, according to local health authorities. The prolonged campaign has devastated Gaza, pushing the territory to the brink of famine.

