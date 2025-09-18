FBI director Kash Patel agrees to probe Trump-Epstein birthday note
World

FBI director Kash Patel agrees to probe Trump-Epstein birthday note

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 03:34:07 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 18 (ANI): FBI Director Kash Patel has agreed to open an investigation into the birthday note that former President Donald Trump allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday, The Hill reported.

Patel’s statement came during questioning from Representative Jared Moskowitz during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

The White House has insisted the note, released by Epstein’s estate, bears a forged Trump signature. The document shows the outline of a female figure with a message suggesting that Trump and Epstein “have certain things in common,” The Hill reported.

“You’ve seen the picture of the woman’s body with the president’s signature — he says it’s not his. Will you open up an investigation into the Epstein estate for putting out a fake document?” Moskowitz asked. Patel initially questioned the grounds for such an inquiry, but after Moskowitz described it as forgery of a U.S. president’s signature, Patel responded, “Sure, I’ll do it.”

Committee Chair James Comer last week rejected Democratic calls to invite a handwriting expert to verify the signature, arguing the focus should remain on Epstein’s victims and potential government involvement, as reported by The Hill.

“Honestly, when you look at what’s the purpose of this investigation, it’s to try to provide justice to the victims and try to get the truth about what went on on Epstein Island, and to answer the question, ‘Was the government involved?’ I don’t think a birthday card 20 years ago has any relevance whatsoever,” Comer said at the time.

Trump has sued The Wall Street Journal for defamation over a July report detailing the alleged letter, while the White House continues to deny its authenticity. “It’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this month, adding that Trump’s legal team will “continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

Earlier, Donald Trump dismissed demands for transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case, calling the push for more disclosures a “Democrat hoax,” CNN reported.

“It’s really a Democrat hoax, because they’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success that we have had as a nation since I have been president, said Trump, responding to reporters.

The remarks come as pressure mounts in the US Congress for the release of the full set of Epstein case files. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: birthday-notedonald trumpFBIJeffrey EpsteinKash Patelwhite house

