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Home > World News > Firing Outside Israel Consulate In Istanbul Leaves One Attacker Dead, Two Injured During Extended Gunfight With Cops

Firing Outside Israel Consulate In Istanbul Leaves One Attacker Dead, Two Injured During Extended Gunfight With Cops

One attacker killed and two wounded in an extended gunfire that happened outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.

One attacker killed and two wounded in an extended gunfire that happened outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. Photo: AFP News
One attacker killed and two wounded in an extended gunfire that happened outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 7, 2026 18:39:26 IST

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Firing Outside Israel Consulate In Istanbul Leaves One Attacker Dead, Two Injured During Extended Gunfight With Cops

One attacker killed and two wounded in an extended gunfire that happened outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. 

The police officers took cover when bullets were fired for at least 10 minutes near a permanent security checkpost. A person covered in blood was seen in the middle of the city’s financial district.

Footage obtained by Reuters showed an apparent ⁠attacker, in a dark top and carrying a backpack, moving among parked white ​police and security buses and firing, with an automatic rifle and a handgun.

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Two bodies lay ​on nearby streets and parking areas, near grassy areas.

The three attackers had links to an organisation that “exploits religion”, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said, adding that two of them were brothers.

Two police officers were lightly ​wounded in the attack, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul told reporters at the scene.

He said ​there had been no Israeli diplomatic staff at the consulate for 2-1/2 years, since the Hamas-Israel war began ‌in ⁠2023, leading to a deep chill in Turkish-Israeli diplomatic ties.

The incident occurred next to a major motorway just after midday, immediately outside the tower where the Israeli consulate is located. The gunfire echoed inside nearby bank headquarters, where thousands of workers were breaking ​for lunch.

Turkey, a fierce ​critic of Israel’s military ⁠operations in Gaza, had recalled its ambassador from Israel in November 2023 and diplomatic relations have been effectively frozen since then.

At ​the same time that year, Israeli diplomats left Turkey due to ​security concerns ⁠after pro-Palestinian protests erupted across the country and in front of the consulate. Since then, a heavily armed police presence has been maintained in the area near the consulate.

The Israeli foreign ⁠ministry ​confirmed there were no staff at the consulate at ​the time of the shootings.

(Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: New Delhi Can Play A “Highly Effective Role”: Iranian Ambassador To India Hails India’s Call For Restraint Amid West Asian Conflict

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Tags: GunfireIsraeli ConsulateIstanbul

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Firing Outside Israel Consulate In Istanbul Leaves One Attacker Dead, Two Injured During Extended Gunfight With Cops

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Firing Outside Israel Consulate In Istanbul Leaves One Attacker Dead, Two Injured During Extended Gunfight With Cops

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Firing Outside Israel Consulate In Istanbul Leaves One Attacker Dead, Two Injured During Extended Gunfight With Cops
Firing Outside Israel Consulate In Istanbul Leaves One Attacker Dead, Two Injured During Extended Gunfight With Cops
Firing Outside Israel Consulate In Istanbul Leaves One Attacker Dead, Two Injured During Extended Gunfight With Cops
Firing Outside Israel Consulate In Istanbul Leaves One Attacker Dead, Two Injured During Extended Gunfight With Cops

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