Home > World > "For Charlie": Trump, Musk reunites at Kirk's memorial

"For Charlie": Trump, Musk reunites at Kirk's memorial

"For Charlie": Trump, Musk reunites at Kirk's memorial

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 06:03:07 IST

Arizona [US], September 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were spotted sitting side by side at the memorial service of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The two were observed speaking in a private suite during the service, with a White House social media account highlighting their interaction.

Elon Musk also shared a post on X with Trump in which he wrote, “For Charlie.”

This marks the first public encounter between Trump and Musk since Musk resigned from his position as a special government employee under tense circumstances. Musk had served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency until late May, when he criticised the administration’s signature policy bill, calling it “fiscally irresponsible”.

Following Musk’s departure, a series of social media posts from the Tesla CEO sharply criticising Trump prompted the former president to threaten the cancellation of federal contracts with Musk’s companies. The memorial appearance represents a notable thaw in their previously strained relationship, The Hill reported.

Vice President JD Vance delivered moving remarks at the memorial service, calling on supporters to honour Charlie Kirk’s life by continuing his fight for faith, truth and country, saying to do so “for Charlie.”

“I’ve seen … so many on social media talk about ‘for Charlie.’ We must do this for Charlie. For Charlie, we will speak the truth every single day. For Charlie, we will rebuild this United States of America to greatness. For Charlie, we will never shrink, we will never cower, and we will never falter, even when staring down the barrel of a gun,” Vance said.

Vance described Kirk as both a patriot and a man of deep faith, saying, “You, my friends – for Charlie – we must remember that he is a hero to the United States of America, and he is a martyr for the Christian faith. May our heavenly Father give us the courage to live as Charlie lived.”

Vance also called out people who celebrated Kirk’s death, “In the wake of his death, we have seen some of the very worst parts of humanity. We have watched people slander him. We have watched people justify his murder and celebrate his death,” The Vice President said.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, in an emotional speech, forgave Tyler Robinson, who allegedly shot Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10.

“I forgive him, I forgive him because it is what Christ did, The answer to hate is not hate,” she said.

Erika Kirk also quoted Jesus on the cross, saying “Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.”

31-year-old right-wing commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, as reported by The New York Times. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing, with officials in Trump’s administration saying that he had left-leaning political views. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: charlie-kirk-memorialdonald trumpelon-musk-charlie-kirkErika kirkjd vance

"For Charlie": Trump, Musk reunites at Kirk's memorial

