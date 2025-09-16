From Hindi songs to speeches: Saudis embrace Hindi at Riyadh celebration

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia] September 16 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday said it celebrated Hindi Diwas with a series of cultural programmes organised in partnership with the Indian community in Riyadh.

The celebration featured vibrant performances by Indian students and included active participation from Saudi citizens who performed Hindi songs and speeches, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said.

The embassy also noted that many Saudi participants took part in the celebrations and performed Hindi songs and speeches.

“On the occasion of Hindi Diwas and Hindi Pakhwada, a comprehensive program was organised at the Embassy in partnership with the Indian community. Indian students and girls presented various interesting performances. Saudi friends also participated in this program and presented various programs such as Hindi songs and Hindi speeches,” the Embassy stated.

https://x.com/IndianEmbRiyadh/status/1967807855584547081

India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, inaugurated the program and lauded the Indian government’s efforts in promoting Hindi worldwide.

“We should be proud that we are citizens of a country where a rich language like Hindi is spoken. Today, the popularity of Hindi is now beyond India,” said the Ambassador while addressing the event.

He further noted the growing global interest in learning Hindi and how the language is becoming a global thread unifying people around the world. He also highlighted how the popularity of Bollywood has deepened appreciation for Hindi among Saudi citizens.

At the event, Saudi national Sultan Maimani sang the famous Hindi song “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.”

The Ambassador also awarded winners of various Hindi competitions held by International Indian Schools and the Embassy.

As per the embassy, the programme was conceptualised under the supervision of Counsellor Manusmriti and conducted by First Secretary Rishi Tripathi.

“Saudi friend Sultan Maimani enchanted everyone with his sweet song. His Excellency, the Ambassador, honoured the winners of various Hindi competitions organised by the International Indian Schools and the Embassy. The concept and supervision of the program were done by Counsellor Ms. Manusmriti, and First Secretary Mr. Rishi Tripathi conducted the program,” the Embassy wrote in an X post.

Earlier on Sunday, EAM S Jaishankar also greeted people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.”Heartiest greetings on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is an essential aspect of the growing global interest in our culture and traditions. Special greetings to all the linguists and Hindi lovers engaged in the promotion of the Hindi language across the world,” EAM wrote in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings for ‘Hindi Diwas’ on Sunday and called Hindi a language of “national unity.”Amit Shah noted that Hindi is emerging as the language of “technology, science, and research”.

Sharing an X post, he wrote, “Heartfelt greetings on Hindi Diwas! Hindi, serving as a bridge among the country’s languages and dialects, is promoting national unity and is becoming the language of technology, science, and research.”

He added that the language united citizens during the freedom struggle and the Emergency.

“From the freedom struggle to the difficult days of the Emergency, Hindi has played a crucial role in binding the citizens of the country together. Hindi will continue to play an important role in building a ‘developed’ and linguistically ‘self-reliant’ India by taking all languages along,” he wrote.

According to a press release, the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949, designated Hindi language in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union of India. The Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs has played a vital role in promoting the use of Hindi in official matters since its inception in 1975. Last year, the central government celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of the Official Language. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.