G7 Summit Canada: Who’s Attending, When And Where Is It Happening, And What’s On Agenda

As some of the world’s most influential leaders gather in Canada, the Group of Seven (G7) is set to confront a host of urgent global challenges—from conflict zones and climate change to trade and technology. The high-level summit, hosted this year by Canada, marks a critical moment for the elite group of democracies as they grapple with shifting power dynamics and increasing geopolitical tension.

What is the G7?

The G7 is a coalition of leading democracies—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—who meet annually to present a unified stance on pressing global issues such as trade, economic stability, climate change, and international security. The European Union also participates as a member.

The group traces its origins back 50 years and previously operated as the G8 until Russia was expelled in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea. Traditionally, the G7 has aimed to shape the global economy and uphold shared values such as human rights and the rule of law. However, its role has come under scrutiny in recent years, with rising protectionism among some members and the growing influence of China and India in global affairs.

When and Where is the 2025 G7 Summit?

This year’s summit will take place in Kananaskis, Alberta — a scenic town nestled in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies. Leaders are expected to arrive on Sunday, with official meetings scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The summit will conclude with the customary press conferences.

Kananaskis is no stranger to high-stakes diplomacy; it previously hosted the 2002 G8 summit. This marks the seventh time Canada has hosted the G7, with the most recent occasion being in Charlevoix, Quebec, in 2018.

Who’s Attending G7 Summit?

The summit will feature several newly elected leaders taking their seats at the G7 table for the first time:

Prime Minister Mark Carney (Canada, host)

Chancellor Friedrich Merz (Germany)

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (Japan)

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (United Kingdom)

Returning to the summit is U.S. President Donald Trump, now re-elected, whose presence is particularly notable given his recent criminal conviction. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a veteran of past summits, hosted the G7 in 2024.

With French President Emmanuel Macron having taken office in 2017, he is now the longest-serving G7 leader. The European Union will be represented by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Costa, President of the European Council.

As per tradition, several non-G7 leaders and dignitaries have been invited to participate:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (this year’s G20 chair)

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

World Bank President Ajay Banga

Although reports indicated an invitation was extended to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the reports said on Wednesday that he will not attend.

What’s on the G7 Summit Agenda?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined three central themes for the summit, emphasizing Canada’s ambition to use its G7 presidency to drive substantive action:

Protecting Communities and the World

This includes promoting peace and security, countering foreign interference and transnational crime, addressing global migration drivers, and improving international wildfire response systems. Building Energy Security and Advancing Digital Transition

Leaders will focus on securing critical mineral supply chains and leveraging emerging technologies — such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing — to boost economic productivity. Forging Partnerships for the Future

Carney also aims to attract private-sector investment in infrastructure projects that generate high-paying jobs and foster long-term economic resilience.

Canadian government have expressed hopes for a breakthrough in Canada-U.S. trade negotiations during the summit — potentially culminating in a bilateral deal when Carney and Trump meet.

Ukraine and Global Conflicts to Dominate G7 Talks

Support for Ukraine is expected to remain front and center. With Russia’s invasion grinding on and human costs mounting, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is reportedly preparing for a one-on-one meeting with President Trump, during which he plans to advocate for a ceasefire deal.

Another flashpoint on the agenda is the Israel-Gaza conflict. Earlier this week, Canada joined the U.K. and other allies in sanctioning two far-right Israeli ministers for what Ottawa described as “repeated incitements of violence against Palestinian communities.”

Canada, alongside France and the U.K., has also intensified pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration to lift the blockade on aid entering Gaza, where humanitarian agencies warn of a looming famine. In response, the Israeli government announced it would convene next week to deliberate on a formal response to what it called an “unacceptable decision.”

