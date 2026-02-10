Gainesville Shock: Small Jet Crashes Into Cars Mid-Landing, Terrifying Video Captures Seconds Of Chaos

The 2010 Beechcraft Hawker G-36 aircraft crashed during an incident that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) documented. The plane currently belongs to Airmart Inc., which operates its business from Lexington, Kentucky.

The pilot completed his flight from Gainesville to Knoxville before he started his journey to Blountville, Tennessee, according to the flight tracking data. The aircraft crashed during its final approach to Gainesville because it could not reach its scheduled destination airport.

Aviation Records

The FAA maintains records that identify the aircraft as a Beechcraft Hawker G-36 that was manufactured in 2010. Airmart Inc. holds the current registration of the aircraft, which operates from its base in Lexington, Kentucky.

UPDATE | The moment a small plane made an emergency landing on one of the busiest roads in Gainesville, Georgia on Monday morning. Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt. Amazing job by the pilot.

The plane landed on Browns Bridge Road near the Golden Corral and Pizza Hut pic.twitter.com/rJZWsBjw89 — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) February 9, 2026







The flight tracking data shows that the pilot had finished two flights, which included traveling from Gainesville to Knoxville before continuing to Blountville, Tennessee. The plane crashed during its final flight to Gainesville when it approached its destination airport.

Traffic Impact

Authorities established a security perimeter around the Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway intersection to control the accident site while they started their first investigation.

The Gainesville Police Department used social media to issue a public advisory that alerted drivers about prolonged traffic delays because the road would stay closed for multiple hours.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the operating reasons that led to the emergency situation that required pilots to use extreme emergency procedures on public roads even though aircraft removal constitutes their main operational focus.

