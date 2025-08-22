World’s Top Hunger Watchdog Declares Famine In Gaza, Here Is How Israel Reacted

Famine was formally declared on Friday in parts of northern Gaza, including Gaza City, by the world’s leading authority on hunger – Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) – even as Israel threatened to raze the area unless Hamas agrees to its terms.

The declaration, issued by the IPC, comes amid rising deaths from starvation across the Palestinian enclave, which has been under sustained Israeli military assault and strict aid restrictions.

At the same time, Israel’s military is preparing for a major operation to seize Gaza City – an offensive that could displace hundreds of thousands and further intensify the crisis. In recent days, the Israeli military has carried out heavy strikes on the city, announcing it had entered the first stage of its planned assault.

Why Has Famine Been Declared in Gaza?

The IPC, an internationally recognized system for measuring food insecurity and malnutrition, confirmed on Friday that famine had been identified in Gaza Governorate. The body warned the crisis could spread southward to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September if humanitarian conditions remain unchanged.

According to the IPC’s assessment, 132,000 children under the age of five are now at risk of malnutrition, including 41,000 suffering from severe cases. The figures represent a doubling of the numbers reported in May.

“Famine is a race against time,” the IPC warned. “An immediate ceasefire and end to the conflict is critical to enabling an unimpeded, large-scale humanitarian response to save lives.”

Since its establishment in 2004, the IPC has officially declared famine only four times, most recently in Sudan last year.

US Ambassador, Israel Reject IPC Gaza Famine Report

Mike Huckabee, the United States ambassador to Israel, criticized the IPC’s declaration even before it was publicly released.

“You know who IS starving? The hostages kidnapped and tortured by uncivilized Hamas savages,” Huckabee wrote on X early Friday.

“Maybe the overfed terrorists could share some of their warehouse full they stole with hungry people — especially the hostages.”

Israel’s government also rejected the famine declaration. The Foreign Ministry dismissed it in a post on X as a “fabricated report to fit Hamas’s fake campaign.”

COGAT, the Israeli military liaison to the Palestinians, echoed the rejection, calling the findings “false and biased” and claiming they relied on “partial data” sourced from Hamas.

Israel has consistently denied reports of widespread starvation in Gaza, instead blaming humanitarian organizations for failing to adequately distribute aid inside the enclave.

Israel Threatens ‘Gates of Hell’ For Gaza

Alongside its dismissal of the IPC report, Israel issued new threats toward Gaza City. Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed on Friday to unleash the “gates of hell” unless Hamas agreed to Israel’s demands – including the release of all hostages and the militant group’s complete disarmament.

