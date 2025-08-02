Good News For Travellers, Schengen Visa To Go Fully Digital: Here’s What It Means For Indians Travelling To Europe

In good news for Indians, the European Union (EU) has announced a major update to its border control procedures, saying farewell to the traditional Schengen visa sticker. The EU is all set to introduce a new digital Entry/Exit System (EES) and is set to launch on October 12.

Recently, the EU foreign ministers adopted a change to shift the process of applying for visas to visit the Schengen area to an online platform in November 2024.

What has changed?

The biometric data of the UK, US, and non-EU nationals, such as fingerprints, facial images, and key travel details, will be collected and stored to streamline border crossings and enhance security. It is designed to simplify travel between the 29 countries that currently make up the Schengen Zone.

Notably, this is one of the biggest overhauls to the Schengen visa system in decades, and the aim is to digitalise the visa to make procedures more tech-savvy. According to reports, it will make the security tighter, processing faster, and provide a fully digital travel experience.

After arriving at the border, travellers will have to scan the barcode. It will link directly to a centralised EU visa system and provide immigration officers with immediate access to visa validity and personal data.

Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said, “By working closely with Member States and the transport sector, we are creating a secure, efficient, and travel-friendly framework that reflects Europe’s commitment to both security and technological innovation.”

According to reports, it will become fully operational for all EU member states by 2028.

What does it mean for Indians?

-This will streamline entry through biometric e-gate access.

-It will reduce the need for paperwork, which aligns with the Digital Scheme of the EU.

-This will also make the process faster, especially for regular travellers.

ALSO READ: Thaw In Ties? China Welcomes India’s Decision To Reopen Tourist Visa Applications