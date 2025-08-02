Home > World > Good News For Travellers, Schengen Visa To Go Fully Digital: Here’s What It Means For Indians Travelling To Europe

Good News For Travellers, Schengen Visa To Go Fully Digital: Here’s What It Means For Indians Travelling To Europe

Notably, this is one of the biggest overhauls to the Schengen visa system in decades, and the aim is to digitalise the visa to make procedures more tech-savvy. According to reports, it will make the security tighter, processing faster, and provide a fully digital travel experience.

Schengen Visa to Go Digital
Schengen Visa to Go Digital

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 2, 2025 11:31:30 IST

In good news for Indians, the European Union (EU) has announced a major update to its border control procedures, saying farewell to the traditional Schengen visa sticker. The EU is all set to introduce a new digital Entry/Exit System (EES) and is set to launch on October 12.

Recently, the EU foreign ministers adopted a change to shift the process of applying for visas to visit the Schengen area to an online platform in November 2024.

What has changed?

The biometric data of the UK, US, and non-EU nationals, such as fingerprints, facial images, and key travel details, will be collected and stored to streamline border crossings and enhance security. It is designed to simplify travel between the 29 countries that currently make up the Schengen Zone. 

Notably, this is one of the biggest overhauls to the Schengen visa system in decades, and the aim is to digitalise the visa to make procedures more tech-savvy. According to reports, it will make the security tighter, processing faster, and provide a fully digital travel experience.

After arriving at the border, travellers will have to scan the barcode. It will link directly to a centralised EU visa system and provide immigration officers with immediate access to visa validity and personal data.

Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said, “By working closely with Member States and the transport sector, we are creating a secure, efficient, and travel-friendly framework that reflects Europe’s commitment to both security and technological innovation.” 

According to reports, it will become fully operational for all EU member states by 2028.

What does it mean for Indians?

-This will streamline entry through biometric e-gate access. 
-It will reduce the need for paperwork, which aligns with the Digital Scheme of the EU. 
-This will also make the process faster, especially for regular travellers. 

ALSO READ: Thaw In Ties? China Welcomes India’s Decision To Reopen Tourist Visa Applications

Tags: EUeuropeeuropean unionindiaSchengen visaSchengen visa stickerVisa

RELATED News

US Condemns French Probe Into Elon Musk’s X, Calls It Act Of ‘Foreign Censorship’
Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back
$200 Million White House Ballroom: Who’s Funding Donald Trump’s Lavish ‘One Beautiful Ballroom’?
Ohio Couple Welcomes ‘World’s Oldest Baby’ From Embryo Frozen Since 1994: If You Can’t Feel Her…
‘I Want To Release Everything’: Donald Trump Hints To Unseal Epstein Files, But Warns ‘Innocent People Could…’

LATEST NEWS

Is Benjamin Sesko Being Traded For Rasmus Hojlund By Manchester United?
PM Modi Launches Rs 2,200 Crore Projects And Releases PM-KISAN Funds In Varanasi
Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif
Assam: Family On The Lookout For Man After Mid-Air Assault On IndiGo Flight
SummerSlam 2025 Main Event: CM Punk vs Gunther Could Deliver A Cash In
Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office
India’s GST Collection Rises 7.5% In July 2025 To ₹1.95 Lakh Crore, Hit An All-Time High Of Rs 2.37 Lakh Crore In April
Good News For Travellers, Schengen Visa To Go Fully Digital: Here’s What It Means For Indians Travelling To Europe
Rise In Racist Assaults On Indians Prompts Embassy Alert In Ireland
‘I Want To Release Everything’: Donald Trump Hints To Unseal Epstein Files, But Warns ‘Innocent People Could…’
Good News For Travellers, Schengen Visa To Go Fully Digital: Here’s What It Means For Indians Travelling To Europe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Good News For Travellers, Schengen Visa To Go Fully Digital: Here’s What It Means For Indians Travelling To Europe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Good News For Travellers, Schengen Visa To Go Fully Digital: Here’s What It Means For Indians Travelling To Europe
Good News For Travellers, Schengen Visa To Go Fully Digital: Here’s What It Means For Indians Travelling To Europe
Good News For Travellers, Schengen Visa To Go Fully Digital: Here’s What It Means For Indians Travelling To Europe
Good News For Travellers, Schengen Visa To Go Fully Digital: Here’s What It Means For Indians Travelling To Europe

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?