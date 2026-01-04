LIVE TV
Home > World > 'He Thought He Was Untouchable': US Commandos Dragged Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and Wife From Bedroom in 30 Minute Midnight Raid

‘He Thought He Was Untouchable’: US Commandos Dragged Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and Wife From Bedroom in 30 Minute Midnight Raid

US forces had switched off most of the lights across the Venezuelan capital as they moved in to detan Maduro and his wife. The surprise raid took place inside the heavily guarded Ft Tiuna military complex in Caracas, where the couple was staying when US commandos launched the operation.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 4, 2026 04:30:08 IST

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were detained during an overnight raid, reportedly pulled from their sleep as US forces stormed their residence, CNN reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the operation. 

How Surprise Raid Unfolded?

The surprise raid took place inside the heavily guarded Ft Tiuna military complex in Caracas, where the couple was staying when US commandos launched the operation.

Carried out by the US Army’s elite Delta Force, the mission unfolded in the early hours of Saturday under the cover of darkness and was completed in under 30 minutes. 

Trump Says US Blacked Out Caracas During Maduro Capture

Responding to the operation, US President Donald Trump said Nicolas Maduro was captured from what he described as a heavily fortified location.

He added that US forces had switched off most of the lights across the Venezuelan capital as they moved in to detan Maduro and his wife.

“He was in a fortress,” Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox News.

‘Dark and Deadly’: Trump Hails US Military Operation

US President Donald Trump lauded the American military for what he called its  “breathtaking speed, power, precision and competence,” describing US troops as  “highly trained warriors” working closely with law enforcement agencies. 

Trump also asserted that the United States has intercepted 97% of maritime drug trafficking, alleging that each narcotics vessel is responsible for an average of 25,000 deaths. 

According to him, President Nicolas Maduro was captured during a nighttime operation, which he portrayed as “unmatched globally.” He said much of Caracas was plunged into darkness, calling the mission “dark and deadly.”

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 4:30 AM IST
