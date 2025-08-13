LIVE TV
Health Alert: DermaRite Recalls Products Over Deadly Bacteria Risk!

DermaRite Industries recalled hand soaps and cleansers due to contamination with Burkholderia cepacia, a bacteria causing serious infections, especially in people with weak immune systems. No illnesses reported yet. Consumers should discard products and report symptoms to a doctor and FDA.

The company said that the products have a bacteria called Burkholderia cepacia

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 13, 2025 05:03:36 IST

Acting on a report that some of its products contain harmful bacteria, the DermaRite Industries LLC pulled back many items it sold in the market. A company based in New Jersey, it manufactures hand soap, cleanser, and pain relief items.

These products were distributed across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, with their expiry dates varying from July 2025 to February 2027 in some cases.

The company said that the products have a bacteria called Burkholderia cepacia, which can cause serious and even life-threatening infections. People with weak immune systems, such as those with chronic lung diseases like cystic fibrosis, are especially at risk.

Reports Say the Bacteria Can Result in Harmful Infection Known as Sepsis

The bacteria can get into the bloodstream using this and cause a dangerous infection called sepsis. However, DermaRite said they have not yet received any reports of people getting sick from these products.

Burkholderia cepacia bacteria are found in water and soil and can spread from one person to another. They are hard to treat because they are often resistant to antibiotics. Early signs of infection include fever and feeling very tired.

Experts Say the Bacteria Can Spread via Soil or Water

Stating the conditions for the spread of bacteria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it could transmit through water, soil, products, contaminated surfaces, and close contacts between individuals. While people infected by the bacteria may not show the symptoms quickly, they may later develop fever, fatigue, or breathong issues.

DermaRite told its distributors and customers by email to check their stock immediately and get rid of any recalled products following their facility’s guidelines.

Although no illnesses have been reported so far, anyone who feels unwell after using these products should see a doctor. The individuals should swiftly report any side effects they are experiencing to the FDA’s MedWatch program.

