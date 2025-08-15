Hillary Clinton Says “Would Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize But Only If He Ends….”

Hillary Clinton said she would “honestly” nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he successfully ends the Russia-Ukraine war without forcing Kyiv to cede territory to Moscow.

What did Hillary Clinton say?

Speaking on Friday’s episode of the Raging Moderates podcast, the former Secretary of State stressed that the deal would need to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than reward aggression.

“Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin — something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity — if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton said, adding, “Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin.”

High-Stakes Alaska Meeting with Putin

The comments came as Trump travelled to Alaska for a meeting with Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. The base will host the first face-to-face talks between the two leaders since the latest escalation in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he would let Ukraine decide whether to make territorial concessions to Russia. “It hurts him, but in his (Putin’s) mind, that helps him make a better deal if they can continue the killing,” Trump said. He described Putin as “a smart guy” with whom he shares “a good respect level” and expressed optimism that “something’s going to come of it.” (With HT Inputs)

