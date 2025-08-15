LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Hillary Clinton Says “Would Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize But Only If He Ends….”

Hillary Clinton Says “Would Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize But Only If He Ends….”

The comments came as Trump travelled to Alaska for a meeting with Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. The base will host the first face-to-face talks between the two leaders since the latest escalation in Ukraine.

Credit - @EricLDaugh
Credit - @EricLDaugh

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 15, 2025 20:01:37 IST

Hillary Clinton said she would “honestly” nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he successfully ends the Russia-Ukraine war without forcing Kyiv to cede territory to Moscow.

What did Hillary Clinton say?

Speaking on Friday’s episode of the Raging Moderates podcast, the former Secretary of State stressed that the deal would need to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than reward aggression.

“Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin — something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity — if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton said, adding, “Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin.”

High-Stakes Alaska Meeting with Putin

The comments came as Trump travelled to Alaska for a meeting with Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. The base will host the first face-to-face talks between the two leaders since the latest escalation in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he would let Ukraine decide whether to make territorial concessions to Russia. “It hurts him, but in his (Putin’s) mind, that helps him make a better deal if they can continue the killing,” Trump said. He described Putin as “a smart guy” with whom he shares “a good respect level” and expressed optimism that “something’s going to come of it.” (With HT Inputs)

ALSO READ:  Alaska Summit: How Is India Connected to Russia-Ukraine War? Here…

Tags: Hillary ClintonPutin Trump Alaska Meeting

RELATED News

Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
From Anime to Anger: Why Indonesians Raised Pirate Flag on Independence Day?

LATEST NEWS

Not Sai Pallavi! This Actress Was Offered Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 4000 Crore ‘Ramayana’
Carlos Alcaraz Battles Heat And Andrey Rublev To Enter Cincinnati Semi-Finals
La Liga Match Day 2, Barcelona vs Mallorca: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch In India
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship
Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Hugo Ekitike Shines in Anfield Thriller as Liverpool’s New Era Begins with Chaos and Emotion
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Hillary Clinton Says “Would Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize But Only If He Ends….”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hillary Clinton Says “Would Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize But Only If He Ends….”

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hillary Clinton Says “Would Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize But Only If He Ends….”
Hillary Clinton Says “Would Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize But Only If He Ends….”
Hillary Clinton Says “Would Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize But Only If He Ends….”
Hillary Clinton Says “Would Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize But Only If He Ends….”

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?