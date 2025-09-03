LIVE TV
Home > World > Hind Rajab’s Last Cry: The Heartbreaking Palestinian Tale That Shook Venice Film Festival

Hind Rajab’s Last Cry: The Heartbreaking Palestinian Tale That Shook Venice Film Festival

A powerful new film, The Voice of Hind Rajab, premiered at Venice, telling the tragic story of five-year-old Hind, killed under Israeli fire. Mixing real audio of her desperate calls with drama, it highlights Gaza’s suffering. The screening received a standing ovation, making it a Golden Lion contender.

UN has said that at least 21,000 Palestinian children have been left disabled in the ongoing Gaza war. (Image - X/StateofPalestine)
UN has said that at least 21,000 Palestinian children have been left disabled in the ongoing Gaza war. (Image - X/StateofPalestine)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 3, 2025 20:05:22 IST

A powerful new film, The Voice of Hind Rajab, premiered on Wednesday at the Venice Film Festival, moving audiences with its heartbreaking story. The movie tells the real-life tragedy of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was trapped for hours inside a car under Israeli fire before she was killed.

The film, directed and written by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, mixes drama with reality by including the real audio of Hind’s desperate calls to the Palestinian Red Crescent. As her aunt, uncle, and cousins lay dead beside her, Hind’s frightened voice can be heard begging for help. In one moment, she whispers: “I’m so scared, please come.”

A Heartbreaking True Story of a Five-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Killed Due to Israeli Firing 

Actor Saja Kilani, speaking for the cast and crew, said Hind’s suffering was the voice of an entire people. “How did we allow a child to beg for her life? No one can find peace when even one child has to plead to survive. Let Hind Rajab’s voice be heard everywhere,” she said.

After almost three hours, an ambulance was finally allowed near the car. But soon after the rescuers arrived, all communication stopped. Days later, Hind’s body was found in the bullet-riddled car alongside her family. The two ambulance workers who had tried to save her were also found dead in their destroyed vehicle.

At first, the Israeli army denied being near the car. But later investigations, including a U.N. report, confirmed Israeli forces were responsible for the deaths. This week, when asked again, the Israel Defense Forces only said the case from January 29, 2024, was “still under review.”

The Movie Voice of Hind Rajab Receives a Standing Ovation

At Venice, the film’s press screening ended with a rare standing ovation, making it a strong contender for the Golden Lion award on September 6. The project also has big Hollywood support, with Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Rooney Mara among its executive producers.

Ben Hania said Hind’s story was not only about one child but about Gaza as a whole. “When I first heard Hind’s voice, it was more than just a child speaking. It was Gaza itself crying out. That mix of anger and helplessness created this film,” she explained.

For the actors, the filming was emotionally draining. Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees said hearing Hind’s real voice was unbearable: “Twice I had to stop. I had panic attacks.”

Gaza War Continues 

The film comes against the backdrop of the Gaza war. The conflict began after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and saw 251 people taken hostage. Israel’s response has left Gaza devastated, with health officials reporting more than 63,000 killed. This week, the world’s biggest genocide studies association said Israel’s actions meet the legal definition of genocide.

Also Read: Gaza Carnage: Global Outrage as Five Journalists Killed in Israeli Attack on Hospital

Tags: israelpalestineVoice of Hind Rajab

Hind Rajab’s Last Cry: The Heartbreaking Palestinian Tale That Shook Venice Film Festival

