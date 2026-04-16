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Home > World News > UAE News: ADNOC Gas Restores Habshan Supply After Iran Attacks in April: Key Updates on Recovery and Operations

UAE News: ADNOC Gas Restores Habshan Supply After Iran Attacks in April: Key Updates on Recovery and Operations

ADNOC gas supply at Habshan facility in Abu Dhabi has been fully restored after fire-related disruptions in April, ADNOC Gas said in a statement. The company said that the gas supply disruptions started after fire incidents caused by debris were reported at the Habshan facility in Abu Dhabi, and that the brief shutdown was made to effectively handle the situation. It said that a second fire incident with the debris caused minor injuries to some of the personnel. ADNOC Gas said that it has ensured supply to ADNOC Shukri and other customers through its backup gas systems.

UAE News: ADNOC Gas Restores Habshan Supply After Iran Attacks in April: Key Updates on Recovery and Operations (Photo Credit - X)
UAE News: ADNOC Gas Restores Habshan Supply After Iran Attacks in April: Key Updates on Recovery and Operations (Photo Credit - X)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: April 16, 2026 14:58:19 IST

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UAE News: ADNOC Gas Restores Habshan Supply After Iran Attacks in April: Key Updates on Recovery and Operations

ADNOC gas supply from Abu Dhabi’s Habshan facility fully restored after shutdown due to fire dangers from falling debris The Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC gas has said it had fully restored supply of gas from its key Habshan facility during the disruption earlier this month. The shutdown of the facility was caused by fires which were ignited from falling debris. This triggered emergency response protocols and led to a temporary halt of operations. ADNOC had said it had stabilised gas supply via backup systems. The situation has since been resolved and operations are now back to normal at the Habshan facility, a key gas processing hub in the UAE.

Incident Timeline and Initial Shutdown

The Habshan gas complex at the Habshan storage facility was first shut down on April 3, after debris fell from the complex and caused fires. Rapid response teams were dispatched, and it was initially reported that there were no injuries. However, on April 8, a second incident caused multiple fires at the complex, leading to injuries to three people, including two UAE nationals and one Indian national, according to a clarification by the Abu Dhabi Media Office. Operations were suspended as response teams worked to contain the fires. 

ADNOC Gas used backup capacity and the UAE’s gas network to maintain supply

ADNOC Gas was able to continue supply to customers using backup capacity and the wider UAE gas network. While operations have largely been restored, ADNOC Gas is working with customers to stabilise supply and delivery schedules. The Habshan facility is an important part of Abu Dhabi’s energy infrastructure, providing gas to local consumers and supporting industrial processes. As operations are phased back in, the facility should return to full capacity.

Damage Assessment and Ongoing Review

On long-term impacts from the Habshan facility incidents ADNOC Gas is still assessing the damages caused by the incidents. ADNOC Gas is currently estimating the repair costs and impact on the infrastructure. ADNOC Gas management said the assessment is based on the information available at the time of the statements. Further updates will be available as more information comes out. ADNOC Gas reiterated the commitment to full disclosure and said it will provide additional disclosures whenever impacts are identified. ADNOC Gas is committed to the need for continued assessment as part of ensuring long-term operational stability and safety. 

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Leadership Response and Safety Commitment

CEO wishes a speedy recovery to the injured parties and reaffirmed that health and safety of ADNOC Gas employees remains a top priority for the company. ADNOC Gas, however, is in a strong financial position and has the resilience to manage this disruption. ADNOC Gas reiterated its commitment to uphold high safety standards while continuing to create value to its stakeholders. ADNOC Gas reminds everyone of the importance of preparedness and quick response in ensuring the safety of critical energy infrastructure.

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Tags: Abu Dhabi gas facility shutdownADNOC Gas April incidentADNOC Gas disruption newsADNOC Gas Habshan supplyADNOC Gas recovery updateHabshan complex operationsHabshan gas facility updateHabshan plant fire UAEUAE energy supply newsUAE gas supply restoration

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UAE News: ADNOC Gas Restores Habshan Supply After Iran Attacks in April: Key Updates on Recovery and Operations

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UAE News: ADNOC Gas Restores Habshan Supply After Iran Attacks in April: Key Updates on Recovery and Operations
UAE News: ADNOC Gas Restores Habshan Supply After Iran Attacks in April: Key Updates on Recovery and Operations
UAE News: ADNOC Gas Restores Habshan Supply After Iran Attacks in April: Key Updates on Recovery and Operations
UAE News: ADNOC Gas Restores Habshan Supply After Iran Attacks in April: Key Updates on Recovery and Operations

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