LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding globetrotter delhi blast donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House

‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House

US President Donald Trump welcomed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to the White House. The humorous “meeting” features perfume gifts, laughter, and bold cultural exchanges sparking viral reactions online.

US President Trump hosted Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House (PHOTOS: X)
US President Trump hosted Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House (PHOTOS: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 12, 2025 21:05:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House

US President Donald Trump did something nobody expected: he welcomed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to the White House on Monday. Not long ago, the idea of a Syrian leader especially one like al-Sharaa visiting the White House would’ve sounded like pure fantasy.

Al-Sharaa isn’t just any politician. He used to be an Al-Qaeda commander, and the US once called him a terrorist, even putting a $10 million bounty on his head. Now, here he was, standing next to Trump, the first Syrian president to set foot in the White House since Syria broke away from French rule back in 1946.

This meeting happened just as the US decided to extend its pause on sanctions against Syria for another 180 days.

There’s a video from the visit making the rounds online. In it, Trump hands al-Sharaa a bottle of perfume, sprays him, and jokes, “It’s the best fragrance… And the other one is for your wife.” Then he shoots him a look and asks, “How many wives?” When al-Sharaa answers, “one,” the room bursts into laughter. Trump grins and says, “You never know!”

Al-Sharaa brought his own gifts miniature replicas of ancient Syrian artifacts. He told Trump they represented “the first alphabet in history, the first stamp in history, the first musical note, and the first customs tariff.” All pretty bold claims, but hey, it’s a diplomatic gift.

Trump didn’t ignore al-Sharaa’s rocky past. “We’ve all had rough pasts, but he has had a rough past,” Trump said. “And I think, frankly, if you didn’t have a rough past, you wouldn’t have a chance.”

Al-Sharaa, who’s 43, only took control last year. His Islamist forces ousted Bashar al-Assad in a fast, dramatic offensive that wrapped up on December 8.

ALSO READ: Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 9:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-12latest viral videoSyrian Presidentviral news

RELATED News

Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

A Fatwa Demand That Taliban Rejected Led To Collapse Of Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks – What We Know

Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan

Chaos Erupts At COP30, Indigenous Protesters Storm Summit In Brazil, UN Guards Injured, ‘Our Forests Are Not For Sale’

Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

LATEST NEWS

‘Say Hello To Mandakini…’ Priyanka Chopra Gears Up For High-Octane Action In SS Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter, First-Look Poster In Yellow Saree And A Gun Will Make Your Jaw Drop

PM Modi-Led Union Cabinet Issues Strong Statement On Red Fort Blast, Calls It A Heinous Terror Incident, Passes Resolution

Akhilesh Yadav Rejects Bihar Exit Polls Predicting NDA’s Win, Makes A Bold Claim, ‘Tejashwi Yadav Will Be CM’

‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House

Andhra Pradesh Signs ₹15,000-Crore Pact With Tillman Global For 300 MW Data Center Campus In Vizag

Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD

Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes

Axis My India Bihar Exit Poll: BJP-Led NDA Set For Majority, RJD-Led Mahagathbandhan Trails Close | Check Full Party-Wise Numbers

Air India Express Bomb Scare Triggers Evacuation, IndiGo Also Faces Threat Leading To High Alert At Five Major Airports

JENPAS UG 2025: WBJEEB Released WB ANM, GNM Result 2025, Direct Link to Download

‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House
‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House
‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House
‘How Many Wives?’ Donald Trump Asks Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa While Gifting Him Perfume At White House

QUICK LINKS